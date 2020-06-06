Bundesliga: Bayern Munich thrash Leverkusen 4-2, seal ninth straight victory

Bayern Munich have thrashed Leverkusen by 4-2 at BayArena here on Saturday despite conceding an early goal by the hosts. Leverkusen opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game as Lucas Alario netted the ball in 9th minute, but Bayern turned the tide with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry finding the net in a highly entertaining first half.

Robert Lewandowski added gloss to the scoreline after the restart, scoring his 30th goal so far this campaign, before Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz netted in the closing stages of the match. Wirtz, the 17-year-old, became the youngest scorer in the history of the German top-flight. At 17 years and 43 days old, Wirtz became the youngest-scorer beating the record previously set by Nuri Sahin, who was 17 years and two months of age when he netted his first Dortmund goal in 2005.

The Bavarians were wearing the special armbands to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This was Bayern's ninth straight victory of the season. Bayern are now 10 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four matches to play. The leaders will next face Monchengladbach on June 13 while Leverkusen will play against Schalke on June 14. (ANI)