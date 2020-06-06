Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich thrash Leverkusen 4-2, seal ninth straight victory

Bayern Munich have thrashed Leverkusen by 4-2 at BayArena here on Saturday despite conceding an early goal by the hosts.

ANI | Leverkusen | Updated: 06-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 23:10 IST
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich thrash Leverkusen 4-2, seal ninth straight victory
Bayern Munich players celebrating after scoring a goal. (Photo/Bayern Munich Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich have thrashed Leverkusen by 4-2 at BayArena here on Saturday despite conceding an early goal by the hosts. Leverkusen opened the scoring in the early minutes of the game as Lucas Alario netted the ball in 9th minute, but Bayern turned the tide with Kingsley Coman, Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry finding the net in a highly entertaining first half.

Robert Lewandowski added gloss to the scoreline after the restart, scoring his 30th goal so far this campaign, before Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz netted in the closing stages of the match. Wirtz, the 17-year-old, became the youngest scorer in the history of the German top-flight. At 17 years and 43 days old, Wirtz became the youngest-scorer beating the record previously set by Nuri Sahin, who was 17 years and two months of age when he netted his first Dortmund goal in 2005.

The Bavarians were wearing the special armbands to support the Black Lives Matter movement. This was Bayern's ninth straight victory of the season. Bayern are now 10 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four matches to play. The leaders will next face Monchengladbach on June 13 while Leverkusen will play against Schalke on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Policeman kills self in Assam

A 55-year-old havildar of Assam Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his 9mm service carbine at Baruncherra border outpost in Hailakandi district, an official said on Saturday. Suren Rabha was found lying in a pool of...

Bengals pledge $250K for community initiatives

The Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday pledged 250,000 toward community initiatives selected by players, coaches and staff members. The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests over last months death of George Floyd while in police...

Indigenous chief says Canadian police beat him over expired licence plate

An indigenous chief alleged on Saturday that Canadian police beat him in March after an incident involving an expired licence plate on his truck.Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP, however, say officers used reasonable force after Chief All...

COVID-19: Four metros account for half of all cases; Nationwide tally nears 2.4 lakh

Indias top four metropolitian clusters -- Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai -- account for nearly half of the nationwide COVID-19 tally, which saw a a record surge of almost 10,000 on Saturday. These four have a similar share in the death ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020