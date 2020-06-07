Renault Vitality stay perfect at Fusion Rocket League - Europe

Renault Vitality survived a seven-game match in overtime Saturday to continue their perfect run in the Fusion Rocket League's European event, winning in the one-on-one semifinals to make their third final appearance in as many brackets. After two 4-0 sweeps in the three-on-three and two-on-two semifinals Friday, Renault Vitality outlasted Stormtroopers for a 4-3 victory in the one-on-one semifinals. It was by far their toughest match of the tournament thus far, as Renault Vitality had won their first five best-of-seven matches by a combined 20-1 margin.

With 21 points already secured and three finals to play in Sunday, Renault Vitality boast a commanding lead for the title, but they haven't clinched it yet. Oxygen Esports swept Dignitas in the three-on-three semifinals and routed Team Singularity 4-1 in the two-on-two semifinals, setting up two finals matchups with Renault Vitality on Sunday. But even if Oxygen win both finals Sunday, their maximum point total is 24. Thus, Renault Vitality must win only one of their three finals -- either against Oxygen or the one-on-one final against Sandrock Gaming -- to claim the title.

While Sandrock could earn more prize money with a victory Sunday, they are already locked into a third-place finish with seven points and a maximum of 12. The eight-team, $25,000 European tournament features separate single-elimination brackets for three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one play, with each team competing in all brackets. All series are best-of-seven, and any player from any team may play in any format. Each day features one match in each bracket.

For each format, 12 points are awarded for first place, seven points for second and three points for both third and fourth. The team with top overall point total across all three disciplines will be the champion. The overall winner will get $4,500, with the runner-up earning $3,000 and the third-place team receiving $2,000. If teams end up tied in the overall standings, they will split the prize money; no tiebreaker matches will be held.

Additional prize money will be awarded to the top three in each of three-on-three, two-on-two and one-on-one brackets: $1,500 for first, $1,000 for second and $500 each for third and fourth. A separate eight-team, $25,000 North American tournament with the same format was held last week, and Spacestation Gaming won the championship.

Oxygen opened Saturday by cruising by Dignitas in the three-on-three bracket, playing on DFH Stadium (Stormy). The trio of Victor "Ferra" Francal, Thibault "Chausette45" Grzesiak and Maello "AztraL" Ernst opened with wins of 3-2 and then 2-1 in overtime vs. Dignitas' Jos "ViolentPanda" van Meurs, Maurice "Yukeo" Weihs and Joris "Joreuz" Robben. The final two games weren't as close, with Oxygen taking them 5-0 and 3-1. In two-on-two play, Chaussette45 and AztraL battled Team Singularity's duo of Thomas "ThO." Binkhorst and Joseph "noly" Kidd on Mannfield (Stormy). Oxygen opened with a 3-1 win before Singularity answered with a 4-1 victory. Then Oxygen ran off victories of 4-2, 4-3 and 4-2 to clinch victory.

In the one-on-one match, Jack "ApparentlyJack" Benton of Stormtroopers took it to Renault Vitality's Victor "Fairy Peak!" Locquet early on Champions Field (Day). ApparentlyJack grabbed the first game 6-2, dropped the second 13-5 and then took the third 7-4 for a 2-1 edge. Renault Vitality then swapped out Fairy Peak! for Yanis "Alpha54" Champenois, who quickly leveled the match with a 10-3 win. Alpha54 added an 8-7 overtime victory, but ApparentlyJack forced a seventh game with a 5-4 win. In the decider, ApparentlyJack rallied from a 4-1 deficit to lead 7-5, but Alpha54 tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation and won it 58 seconds into overtime, 8-7.

Sunday's final schedule: Three-on-three -- Oxygen Esports vs. Renault Vitality

Two-on-two -- Oxygen Esports vs. Renault Vitality One-on-one -- Renault Vitality vs. Sandrock Gaming

Fusion Rocket League - Europe in-progress overall standings, with points for three-on-three, two-on-two, one-on-one and overall (*scores for teams still alive in each bracket are minimum total for that format) 1. Renault Vitality, *7, *7, *7 -- 21

2. Oxygen Esports, *7, *7, 0 -- 14 3. Sandrock Gaming, 0, 0, *7 -- 7

T4. Dignitas, 3, 3, 0 -- 6 T4. Team Singularity, 3, 3, 0 -- 6

T6. Stormtroopers, 0, 0, 3 -- 3 T6. Tree of a Kind, 0, 0, 3 -- 3

8. Solary, 0, 0, 0 -- 0 Fusion Rocket League - Europe prize-pool breakdown, with winnings for overall standings. (Note: Teams will get an additional $1,500 for finishing in first place in any bracket, $1,000 for finishing second in any bracket and $500 for finishing third or fourth in any bracket.)

1. $4,500 2. $3,000

3. $2,000 -- Sandrock Gaming 4-5. $1,375 each -- Team Singularity, Dignitas

6-7. $875 each -- Tree of a Kind, Stormtroopers 8. $500 -- Solary

--Field Level Media