Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. 'We were wrong': NFL commissioner regrets stance on player protests, condemns racism

National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league made mistakes in not listening to players, in a video on Friday denouncing racism in the United States amid widespread protests over police brutality against black people. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," said Goodell. "We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter." 'NO KNEELING': Trump renews criticism of protests during U.S. anthem

President Donald Trump on Friday lobbed barbs at protesters who kneel during the national anthem, after NFL quarterback Drew Brees apologized for remarks he made about the practice. Brees said this week he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag," referring to the possibility of players kneeling during the "Star-Spangled Banner" in the upcoming NFL season. Brees apologized Thursday, saying his words "lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy." Impossible to play under U.S. Open's COVID-19 protocols, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the U.S. Open would be an impossible task due to the "extreme" COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. The U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March. The French Open was postponed to September while the Wimbledon championships was canceled. Kentucky NASCAR race confirmed for July 12 without fans

The Quaker State 400 will take place on July 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET at Kentucky Motor Speedway without fans in attendance. In addition to the Cup Series race, the full weekend of racing at the track in Sparta, Ky., also includes three other races. Soccer: Hertha and Dortmund players kneel in tribute to George Floyd

Players of Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin went down on one knee ahead of their Bundesliga game on Saturday in tribute to George Floyd, an unarmed black man whose death in U.S. police custody has triggered protests around the world. Both teams gathered around the centre circle and knelt ahead of their league game, which is being played in an empty Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The coaches and their staff on the benches also joined in. Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Saturday issued an emotional statement about the death of George Floyd, saying the "country is in trouble" and that he is "embarrassed as a white person" to know that a black man can be still be "lynched". Floyd's death in Minneapolis last month after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, placed a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, triggered outrage, protests and civil unrest across the United States. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. World boxing champion Joshua attends march, says racism is a pandemic

Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a "pandemic" while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday. Joshua, one of Britain's highest-profile sportsmen, joined a march through the streets of his home town of Watford before gathering in a park where he recited a poem written by a friend. NBA: Players OK league negotiations on 22-team return-to-play plan

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) agreed to further talks with the NBA on a proposed 22-team return-to-play format on Friday, another step towards resuming a season upended by the coronavirus outbreak. "Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play," the NBPA said. On this day: Born June 7, 1981: Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis player

For a tennis player who failed to win even one singles title on the WTA Tour, the frenzy surrounding Anna Kournikova's relatively short career is still unparalleled. The blonde Russian was listed among People Magazine's 50 most beautiful people in 1998, voted the hottest female athlete on ESPN and her pictures adorned the covers of publications from Forbes to Sports Illustrated. Sport: On this day... June 7

ON THIS DAY -- JUNE 7 June 7, 1996