Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: McGregor announces his third retirement; Panthers cut ties with the company and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:26 IST
Sports News Roundup: McGregor announces his third retirement; Panthers cut ties with the company and more
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(thenotoriousmma)

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf: Asian Tour targets September return in South Korea

Golf's Asian Tour said on Sunday it is planning to resume its 2020 season in September with the Shinhan Donghae Open in South Korea as governments around the region move to loosen measures aimed at containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. The $1.181 million tournaments will tee off in the South Korean city of Incheon on Sept. 10, with back-to-back events in Taiwan and Japan lined up in the following weeks, said the governing body for men's professional golf in Asia.

Impossible to play under U.S. Open's COVID-19 protocols, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic has said participating in the U.S. Open would be an impossible task due to the "extreme" COVID-19 protocols in place for the tournament at Flushing Meadows. The U.S. Open, scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, will be the first Grand Slam to be played after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season in March. The French Open was postponed to September while the Wimbledon championships were canceled.

McGregor announces his third retirement on Twitter

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the sport for the third time. "Hey, guys I've decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!" the Irishman said, adding a picture of him and his mother and promising to buy her a dream home.

Panthers cut ties with the company following CEO's racial email

The Carolina Panthers are cutting ties with a major local promotional partner after the company's founder and CEO was revealed to have sent an email with racially charged comments. Ken Gill, CEO of CPI Security, replied to a mass email from a nonprofit group called Queen City Unity -- asking for action in response to killings of black people by police, like George Floyd -- by writing: "Please spend your time in a more productive way. Better use of time would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men. Have a great day, Ken Gill."

Antetokounmpo, Bucks players join Milwaukee protest

Several Bucks players, led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spoke and marched on Saturday in Milwaukee at a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Among the other Bucks players present were his brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo, as well as Brook Lopez, Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Frank Mason, and Cam Reynolds. All wore shirts reading "I can't breathe," a reference to the words of George Floyd before he died in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis.

Dixon puts in a long day to take the win on IndyCar return

Scott Dixon rocketed to career win number 47 at the Genesys 300 on Saturday as the IndyCar season got off to a crash-filled start at the Texas Motor Speedway after a nearly three-month delay because of the novel coronavirus. While North America's biggest sports - the NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS - work on return to play scenarios, it was a full day of motor racing in the United States with both NASCAR and IndyCar staging events.

World boxing champion Joshua attends march, says racism is a pandemic

Heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua described racism as a "pandemic" while addressing protesters at a Black Lives Matter march in London on Saturday. Joshua, one of Britain's highest-profile sportsmen, joined a march through the streets of his home town of Watford before gathering in a park where he recited a poem written by a friend.

Tennis: Mouratoglou targets new fanbase with the innovative league

Patrick Mouratoglou, the longtime coach of Serena Williams, feels tennis needs to reinvent itself and hopes his new league will make the sport more attractive and engaging for a younger generation. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS), which kicks off in France next Saturday, will have three top-10 players from the men's ATP Tour in Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin, joining seven others to compete in a round-robin format over five weeks.

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

The NBA continues to fine-tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes. ESPN reported Saturday that the league will use win percentage -- rather than a measure of games relative to .500 -- to set the order of the standings, a clarification that is necessary because teams have played a different number of games thus far.

Mixed martial arts: Dominant Nunes defeats Spencer to defend featherweight crown

UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes dominated Felicia Spencer and scored a comprehensive decision victory on Saturday in retaining her crown, becoming the first two-weight UFC champ to successfully defend both belts. The Canadian challenger went the distance at the UFC 250 event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, but she was completely outclassed, as Nunes won every one of the five rounds on the judges' scorecards.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grower urges cricketing world to embrace spirit of cooperation like West Indies

Its time that old power struggles are set aside and the cricketing world embraces the spirit of cooperation like the West Indies, says former England skipper David Gower. The West Indies have agreed to tour England for a three-Test series...

INS Jalashwa brings back nearly 700 stranded Indians from Male

Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa on Sunday safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday bringing back 700 stranded Indian nationals from Male. With this voyage, INS Jalashwa alone has so far repatriated around 2,700 Indians from the Maldiv...

Man 'kills' father to secure PSU job on compassionate grounds in Telangana: Police

To secure a job on compassionate grounds, a man allegedly killed his 55-year old father, a PSU worker, with his mother and younger brother being part of the plot and sought to project it as a death due to heart attack in a village in Telang...

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020