Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kaneria hopes to clear his name if Ganguly becomes ICC president, backs him for top job

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:57 IST
Kaneria hopes to clear his name if Ganguly becomes ICC president, backs him for top job

Serving a life ban for spot-fixing, tainted Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria on Sunday backed Sourav Ganguly to become the next ICC president, saying it gives him hope to clear his name if the former India skipper is elected for the top job. In 2012, Kaneria was banned for life by the England and Wales Cricket Board from any cricket under its jurisdiction after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to the spot-fixing case involving Mervyn Westfield.

His appeal against the ban was also rejected in 2013, following which Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also banned him for life. In 2018, Kaneria admitted to his involvement in 2009 spot-fixing scandal. "I have been fighting for my case for quite some time, so it gives me hope that if dada (Ganguly) comes to power, he will look into my case and help me in my fight to clear my name, so that I can give something back to cricket," Kaneria told PTI.

"If he becomes the ICC president he will become a voice for us, for cricketers all around the world, who have been in problem ... at least as a player he will listen to us." The 39-year-old said Ganguly's experience as a cricketer and administrator makes him the best choice for the post of ICC president. "If Sourav Ganguly becomes the president of ICC, it will be good overall because he has served as a cricketer and a captain and also he has been an administrator. He has flourished in cricket," he said.

"Other players such as Graeme Smith has also backed him and I also think he will be the best choice for the entire cricket fraternity." Kaneria has taken 261 wickets in 61 Tests for Pakistan. He has also played 18 ODIs, capturing 15 wickets..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Places of worship all set to reopen in Kerala on June 9

As places of worship across Kerala are all set to reopen on Tuesday following easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by the government, a few churches, temples and mosques in the southern state have decided not to open its doors to devote...

33 new COVID-19 patients reported in Goa

Thirty-three COVID-19 positive patients were detected on Sunday in Goa, state Health Secretary Neela Mohanan said. Primary Health Care Centre at Shiroda has been announced as a COVID care centre where asymptomatic patients would be taken ca...

Istanbul residents ignore virus rules on first weekend out

Istanbul residents flocked to the citys shores and parks on the first weekend with no coronavirus lockdown, prompting a reprimand from the countrys health minister who warned that the COVID-19 pandemic still poses a threat. Images on social...

Pune district's coronavirus count rises to 9,537,; deaths 415

Pune district in Maharashtra reported 230 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,537, a health official said on Sunday. The death toll due to the virus reached 415 with eight more people succumbing to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020