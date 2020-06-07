Kiren Rijiju hopes of starting sporting events in next couple of months

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the country should be able to start some sporting events within the next couple of months. Rijiju was doing an Instagram live session with table tennis player Manika Batra and it was then that the minister decided to talk about the resumption of sporting competitions.

"I want sporting activities to begin as soon as possible. I am hoping that in the next couple of months' time we should be ready with at least some of the events. I am very much in support of creating a better atmosphere to start sporting events as soon as possible. This pandemic has created a big obstacle for us," Rijiju told Batra during the interaction. "I am trying my best to ensure that not only the top athletes but all the players get back to the field. I will try to start as soon as possible. I have already given permission for the resumption of practice and training sessions but it will take some more time to have the competitive games," he added.

Earlier, the Sports of Authority of India (SAI) declared its Standard Operation Procedure for the resumption of training for athletes. The SAI has divided sports into four categories -- non-contact, medium contact, full contact, and water sports.

As per the SOP, contact training would not be allowed for the athletes. It has also been made clear that the gymnasium is to be opened only if allowed under the government guidelines. During training, all the athletes have been asked to maintain at least two-metre distance from each other and they have also been asked to wear masks at all times except during sports activities.

All the training activities at SAI Centres came to a halt since March 17 and the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. (ANI)