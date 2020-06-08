Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Create your own excitement': Players ponder empty buildings

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:55 IST
'Create your own excitement': Players ponder empty buildings
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

The roar of the crowd has been such a staple of major sports, such an advantage for the home team, that NFL clubs have been accused at times of artificial amplification. The Atlanta Falcons even admitted to the mischief, leading to a 2015 punishment from the league. When the coronavirus risk wanes enough to allow the games to begin again, something besides the fans will be missing: The very essence of these events will be gone, too, at least for a while. No cheers, no boos, no chants or whistles. No one behind the backboard trying to distract a free-throw shooter. No kids seeking autographs.

Playing in empty buildings, for these well-paid performers, will require a significant recalibration. "You know how much I love to talk to the fans, you know? To be in the conversation, to throw the ball to kids," Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez said, hoping a baseball season will come to pass. "It's going to be hard. It's never happened before to me. If that's going to be the best way to start playing, we have to do it, but I don't think I'm going to feel good the first couple of games with no fans." One NASCAR driver called fan-less sports "weird" and he won't be the last. Even when there is the green light to reopen the gates to the public, near or full-capacity attendance figures are not likely for some time. Temporary caps on the number of fans who can come in are expected, with the goal of maintaining social distancing.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman said national consultants have advised between 17% to 35% capacity at football stadiums for now, depending on layout. The combination of an economic downturn and skittishness about germ spread might naturally keep crowds smaller, too. "Sure, it would still be guys competing at their highest level and their hardest, because that's what we do," said Minnesota Wild center Eric Staal, who won the Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006. "But as far as comparing it to a full building in a Game 7, there's no comparison." Strength and stamina. Speed and agility. Focus and determination. Experience and preparation. All that factors in to success on the field, court or rink. Adrenaline is also an ingredient, though, and athletes might have to learn how to play with a little less than they've been used to. LeBron James declared he had no interest in playing in front of empty seats before walking that back to being simply disappointed.

"I feel like the fans pick you up," Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald said. "The fans are what makes the game exciting. The fans would give you that extra juice when you're tired and fatigued. When you make that big play and you hear 80,000 fans going crazy, that pumps you up. If you don't have that in the game, I think that just takes the fun out of it." The players may need to revert to those school-age days of summer when a complaint about boredom might have prompted this familiar challenge from a parent: Make your own fun. "When I was in college, we would go and play like Purdue, and there wasn't a lot of fans in the stadium, and our coach would say, 'Y'all have got to bring your own juice today,' because there's no electricity in the crowd," said Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who played at Penn State. Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse was pondering this recently in light of the widely viewed ESPN documentary, " The Last Dance," about Michael Jordan and the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls.

"That's a perfect example, his mindset in a lot of those games of creating your own environment, creating your own fire," Nurse said. "That's a test everyone who is in this situation is going to have to go through: Having to create your own excitement. "There shouldn't be a whole lot that you need to get you going because you are still playing for a Stanley Cup. Yes, there are no fans there, and you might be in a hub city, but there is an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup." The recipe for success? "The team or the teams that get over that the quickest and buy into the format and the fact that it's not changing and we've just got to get on with it," said Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler, anticipating the NHL's 24-team postseason tournament that will be held behind closed doors in two yet-to-be-determined cities. The NBA is planning a 22-team format in Orlando, Florida. For all the atmospheric change that would come to the games themselves, it's worth noting just how much time teams spend rehearsing with nobody there to root them on.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks pause after recent run

World shares paused on Monday as investors turned cautious after a 42 surge since March, as economies continued to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Europes blue-chip stock index opened 0.5 lower after its best weekly g...

AP FACT CHECK: Trump exaggerations on blacks' economic gains

President Donald Trump is exaggerating economic gains for African Americans during his administration. He claims full credit for achieving the best economic figures for blacks across the board. Thats not accurate. Black unemployment did rea...

SAA administrators seek another rescue plan delay after unions object

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways SAA have asked creditors to delay the publication of a rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline until next week after trade unions objected to the plan being published on Monday.The rescu...

South Korea reports 38 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise in Seoul

South Korea has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 as infections continue to rise in the densely populated capital area. The figures by South Koreas Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 11,814 cases...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020