Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Lyon's Hegerberg relishing return after knee injury

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:02 IST
INTERVIEW-Soccer-Lyon's Hegerberg relishing return after knee injury

Ada Hegerberg's season had been cut short by the time the new coronavirus wiped out the football calendar, but the break has given her time to rehabilitate her injured knee and the Ballon d'Or-winning striker is relishing her return to training.

Olympique Lyonnais' Hegerberg ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in training in January, a cruel blow that immediately ended the prolific forward's campaign. Recent footage posted on social media, however, has shown her running on a specially-adapted treadmill and doing agility drills as she builds up her strength ahead of next season, and Hegerberg hopes to kick a ball again soon.

"The weird-looking machine's been my best friend for weeks now. But it's going very well, we're in the schedule, following the plan," she told Reuters in a video call from Poznan in Poland, where her husband Thomas Rogne plays for Lech Poznan. "I've got very competent people around me who are helping me with my programme and my process and everything so I feel like I can just lean back and work hard and know that we're getting there."

Still only 24, Hegerberg, who has signed a new 10-year sponsorship deal with Nike, has already won five French league titles and four Champions League trophies with Lyon, scoring 216 goals in 177 appearances for the club. The inaugural winner of the women's Ballon d'Or in 2018, awarded to the world's best player, her status in the game is a far cry from humble beginnings as a junior player in the small Norwegian town of Sunndalsora where she grew up.

HIGHER LEVEL "Obviously I started playing football because of the passion. I don't think the main ambition for a woman or a girl when they start playing football is because of money or the status or the fame," she said.

Yet with the women's game increasing in popularity and with greater global visibility, there have been some improvements for the players. "It's starting to change a little bit now, where more and more women can profit from being professional footballers, so hopefully it will change more and more," she added.

"It's our job to really work hard and stay out of that comfort zone in order to raise the level." The Norway forward's new sponsorship deal will make her one of Nike's most high-profile athletes and Hegerberg hopes it will help her on the pitch and also give her a platform off it.

"The very most important thing is going to be performance. Performing is the most important thing in an athlete's career and it's the most important thing in my head as well," she said. An ongoing dispute with the Norwegian Football Association led to her missing last year's World Cup in France, but she is not yet willing to talk about an international comeback.

"Right now I'm in my rehab bubble -- before I can even answer or think about subjects like that I need to really get back on the pitch and deliver again and get back stronger than ever and be me on the pitch," she said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India govt leaders row over hospital beds as coronavirus infections surge

Indian federal authorities on Monday struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents as the country reported a record number of coronavirus infections in a single day. The chief minister of Delhi, Ar...

Belgians return to bars and restaurants but not without virus fears

Sitting at the Roy dEspagne terrace on the Grand Place in Brussels, Ian Panne enjoyed his first beer in a restaurant after Belgium eased almost 12 weeks of coronavirus lockdown.I would never have thought that having a beer on the Grand Plac...

UK Prince Andrew's lawyers hit back over U.S. inquiry into Epstein

Lawyers for Britains Prince Andrew on Monday hit back at claims the royal was not cooperating with U.S. prosecutors investigating the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting they were seeking publicity rather than his help. U.S. investig...

Pandemic does little to alter US views on health care

The coronavirus pushed hospitals to the edge, and millions of workers lost job-based coverage in the economic shutdown to slow the spread, but a new poll suggests Americans have remarkably little interest in big changes to health care as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020