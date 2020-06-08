Hasan Ali may not require surgery to recover from back injury: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday said pacer Hasan Ali may not require surgery to recover from his back injury since he has responded positively to a virtual rehabilitation session with specialists. It was feared that Hasan might be out for six to eight months because of the back problem, which will require surgery to heal. The Board had also consulted specialists in Australia and South Africa to get the bowler examined but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hasan couldn't fly out of Pakistan. The Board said that Hasan last week underwent a two-hour online rehabilitation session under the supervision of Lahore-based neurosurgeon Asif Bashir, leading spinal therapist Prof. Peter O'Sullivan of Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board medical team.

It said that the panel was encouraged with the outcomes of the opening session and will continue to closely monitor Hasan's progress over the next five weeks before deciding next steps. Dr. Sohail Saleem, PCB Director – Medical and Sports Sciences, said, "These are early days of his rehabilitation program and we will continue to monitor his progress for the next five weeks before collectively making future decisions. But one thing is for certain, he is under the treatment of the very best in the business and hopefully, he will return fitter and stronger to competitive cricket without any surgery." Hasan, who has played nine Tests, 53 ODIs and 30 T20 Internationals, managed to play a few matches of the Pakistan Super League in February-March but then in April was diagnosed with excessive stress in his lower back by the PCB medical panel.

Prior to that, Hasan had complained of a back problem in September 2019, which had eventually forced him to pull out of the tour of Australia. The PCB also announced it will provide financial assistance to Hasan till he returns to competitive cricket. "The PCB has made the decision after Hasan missed out on a central contract due to the injury," the Board said. PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: "Hasan Ali is one of our assets and heroes of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory. It is the PCB's responsibility to look after him during these difficult times so that he focuses and works solely on his fitness.".