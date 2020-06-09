Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby union-English clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 01:44 IST
Rugby union-English clubs agree to lower salary cap - reports

England's top-flight rugby clubs have agreed to reduce the salary cap by one million pounds ($1.27 million) in response to financial pressures heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to British media reports on Monday. Club owners held a video call to discuss lowering the wage-spending threshold, reportedly agreeing to six million pounds rather than the previous seven million.

An announcement is expected on Tuesday to confirm the move that could be in place from next season. Premiership Rugby did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Premiership, which has nine rounds of matches remaining, has been suspended since April because of the pandemic but a resumption is provisionally planned for Aug. 15. Exeter Chiefs were top of the standings with 45 points when the season was stopped.

Exeter's director of rugby Rob Baxter has gone on record saying he would support a lower salary cap. "Rugby clubs have been losing money on the whole and this pandemic won't help," he told the Daily Mail in April.

"It's certainly going to put a halt on salaries continuing to inflate. You may find that it doesn't need to be pushed because it'll be driven by the clubs themselves, who are feeling the strain." Last month a comprehensive review led by former government minister Lord Myners proposed an overhaul of the salary cap. The review was instigated after Saracens were relegated from the Premiership in January for persistent breaches. ($1 = 0.7858 pounds)

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Behind virus and protests: A chronic US economic racial gap

The United States has been here before, staring into the deep chasm that divides white and black Americans. It happened after cities burned in 1967, after Los Angeles erupted with the 1992 acquittal of police officers who beat Rodney King, ...

Baseball-MLB proposes 76-game schedule with 75% prorated salaries - report

Major League Baseball has made a new offer to the Players Association on Monday, proposing a 76-game season with 75 prorated salaries, ESPN reported, citing sources. MLB was scheduled to open its 162-game regular season in late March but de...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody sparked nationwide protests. The 134-page bill would take...

U.S. prosecutors say Britain's Prince Andrew not cooperating in Epstein probe

U.S. prosecutors have accused Britains Prince Andrew of failing to cooperate with multiple requests they made to interview him about his contacts with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died last August in a New York City federal priso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020