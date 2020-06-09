Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discrimination due to faith is part of racism too: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying "it is not just restricted to the skin colour" and one could also be racially abused due to his religion. In the wake of Floyd's death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 17:52 IST
Discrimination due to faith is part of racism too: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan on Tuesday contributed to the global debate around racism, saying "it is not just restricted to the skin colour" and one could also be racially abused due to his religion. The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month triggered mass protests around the country and reignited the racism debate world over. "Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin.Not allowing to buy a home in a society just because u have a different faith is a part of racism too," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s. In the wake of Floyd's death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game. The cricketers include West Indians Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy, who has alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates during the 2014 IPL.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Need more discipline in COVID-19 preventive measures as India enters Unlock1.0 phase: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday chaired the meeting of high-level Group of Ministers GoM on COVID-19 and said that people need to be more disciplined in COVID appropriate behaviour with the country having entered Unlock1.0 ph...

Rankings on June 7 next year to be considered for Olympic qualification: ITF

The ITF on Tuesday announced that it will use the ATP and WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 to finalise the entry list for the tennis events of next years Tokyo Olympics though the criteria to determine the eligibility of athletes remains unchan...

Telugu film industry delegation discusses issues with CM

EDS REMOVING WORDS FROM PARA VI Amaravati, June 9 PTI A delegation of the Telugu film industry, led by veteran actor K Chiranjeevi, held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday and discuss...

President Ramaphosa offers condolences to families of COVID-19 victims

As the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the country continues to rise, with the national death toll now at 1080, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families of COVID-19 victims, who have succumbed to the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020