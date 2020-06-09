Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Amiens, Toulouse avoid relegation as French court confirms Ligue 1 end

The LFP ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons in April with 10 games left after the government said no professional sport could return before September and Paris St Germain were awarded the league title -- their seventh in eight years.It also meant seventh-placed Olympique Lyonnais, a point off Lille in the Europa League qualifying spot, missed out on European football through the standings, while Amiens and Toulouse, who were adrift at the bottom, were to be relegated.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:30 IST
Soccer-Amiens, Toulouse avoid relegation as French court confirms Ligue 1 end

Amiens and Toulouse were given a lifeline on Tuesday when France's top administrative court suspended their relegation from the Ligue 1 soccer championship, although it upheld the curtailment of the season amid the COVID-19 crisis. The LFP ended the Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons in April with 10 games left after the government said no professional sport could return before September and Paris St Germain were awarded the league title -- their seventh in eight years.

It also meant seventh-placed Olympique Lyonnais, a point off Lille in the Europa League qualifying spot, missed out on European football through the standings, while Amiens and Toulouse, who were adrift at the bottom, were to be relegated. All three clubs appealed the decision to end the season.

"The judge validates the terms defined by the league, in particular for the classification of the Ligue 1 championship," the State Council said in a statement on Tuesday. "The judge in summary proceedings suspends relegation to Ligue 2 of Amiens and Toulouse," it added.

Given that Lorient and Lens have been promoted from Ligue 2, the State Council also ordered the LFP to review its championship format for next season. That could ultimately lead to a 22-team league for the 2020-21 campaign. Annual broadcasting rights for Ligue 1 are now over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion), underscoring the importance for teams to avoid the financial consequences of relegation.

The LFP decision to cut short the season -- which also meant runners-up Olympique Marseille and third-placed Rennes qualified for the Champions League -- has been criticised, especially as the other main European leagues have resumed or are set to. Since the April decision, the government has given the green light for French cup final matches to be played before September without fans in attendance, while the 2020-21 season is due to begin on Aug. 22. Training for teams has also now resumed.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

2 men say hospital switched them at birth 80 years ago

Two men who believe they were switched at birth nearly 80 years ago are suing a Roman Catholic diocese in West Virginia, alleging negligence and breach of duty by the hospital where they were born. John William Carr III and Jackie Lee Spenc...

Another Anamika Shukla appears before Gonda education authorities, claims innocence

Armed with a set of documents and a lawyer by her side, a teacher calling herself Anamika Shukla surfaced here on Tuesday, claiming innocence in the scam in which one woman appeared to have worked simultaneously for several schools. Her ...

NYSE holds nearly 9-minute silence in honor of George Floyd

The New York Stock Exchange and other U.S. financial market operators held nearly nine minutes of silence on Tuesday in honor of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck....

Two more railway officials test positive for COVID-19 at Rail Bhavan

Two more railway officials tested positive for coronavirus at Rail Bhavan, taking the total number of cases detected in the building to 16. The latest cases at the railway headquarters were reported five days after two officials had tested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020