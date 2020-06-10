Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court upholds end to the country's soccer season

Amiens and Toulouse pleaded to have their relegation overturned while Lyon hoped it could get a favorable ruling forcing the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season.The league was canceled on April 30 with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion, while Lyon finished outside the European places in seventh.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 09:33 IST
French court upholds end to the country's soccer season

France's highest administrative court has upheld the decision to cancel the rest of the domestic soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic and suspended the relegations of Amiens and Toulouse to the second division. The Conseil d'Etat issued its ruling after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas and the two demoted clubs took the case to court. Amiens and Toulouse pleaded to have their relegation overturned while Lyon hoped it could get a favorable ruling forcing the league to play the remaining 10 matches of the aborted season.

The league was canceled on April 30 with Paris Saint-Germain declared champion, while Lyon finished outside the European places in seventh. The Conseil d'Etat ruled that there was “no serious doubt as to the legality of the decision" to end the season prematurely. However, it suspended the relegation of Amiens and Toulouse, ordering the French league to rethink the format of the 2020-21 season before June 30.

Amiens and Toulouse have proposed a 22-team league next season. They had argued that their relegation was unjust because there were no statutes in place for such a scenario, and that it was an arbitrary decision considering the standings could have been different if the pandemic had led to the league shutting down earlier. In its ruling, the judge considered that the French league's board could not base its decision to demote the last two Ligue 1 teams on the fact that the agreement concluded with the French football federation (FFF) provided for a limit of 20 clubs. The court pointed out that the current deal with the FFF expires on June 30 and that a new accord will have to be signed.

The French league and the FFF both said they took note of the court's request and did not elaborate on further steps. Last month, Aulas had written to French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu to plead his case, arguing that the premature conclusion of the season would have catastrophic financial consequences for French clubs.

He said the fact that the French league was the only one among the seven biggest European leagues to opt for an early end should convince authorities to reconsider their move. In Europe, the Bundesliga resumed last month, while Spain's La Liga is restarting on June 12. The English Premier League is set to resume on June 17, and Italy's Serie A three days later. Lyon, meanwhile, can still qualify for the Europa League if it beats PSG in the League Cup final, which was not canceled. And the seven-time French champions still hope to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Italian champion Juventus 1-0 in the first leg of their round of 16 match on Feb. 26. The return leg in Turin was suspended.(AP) APA APA

TRENDING

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 250 cr via debentures

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through non-convertible debenturesIn a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the financial resources and management committee of it...

Blended study is the new hope for study abroad aspirants

Wolverhampton UK June 10 ANIBusinessWire India The last few months were uncertain for study abroad aspirants but now with ease in lockdown UK universities are coming up with new plans to start September intake in 2020. Recently several univ...

Ban the Confederate flag? NASCAR could see the end of an era

The familiar scene of Confederate flags waved by fans at NASCAR tracks could soon be a relic of racings good ol boy roots. Bubba Wallace the lone black driver in the sport wants the stock car series with deep ties to the South to ban the fl...

Twitter abuzz with anxious users claiming IAF activity over Pakistan

Twitter was abuzz in Pakistan on Tuesday night with several users claiming that fighter jets belonging to the Indian Air Force IAF were seen flying near Karachi. Dear IndiainPakistan, rumors are rife about Indian Air Force incursions into P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020