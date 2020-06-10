Soccer-Man City UEFA ban verdict to be made next month
A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations."The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020.Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:09 IST
Manchester City will have to wait until "the first half of July" to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful. A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.
"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement. European soccer's governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro ($34.11 million) fine. ($1 = 0.8796 euros)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manchester City
- European
- Court of Arbitration for Sport
- UEFA
- Lausanne
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Germany wants to end travel warning for 31 European countries - report
European shares near 11-week high, UK stocks surge
Germany aims to ease distancing, lift European travel warning - media
European shares near 11-week high, UK stocks surge
Germany aims to lift European travel warning, ease distancing