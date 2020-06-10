Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man City UEFA ban verdict to be made next month

A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations."The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:09 IST
Soccer-Man City UEFA ban verdict to be made next month

Manchester City will have to wait until "the first half of July" to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful. A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement. European soccer's governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro ($34.11 million) fine. ($1 = 0.8796 euros)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Minneapolis police chief breaks off talks with officer union

The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the police union, one step in a planned reform of the department in the wake of George Floyds death, the departments chief said on Wednesday.Chief Medaria Arrad...

ICC Board meeting: T20 WC fate to be decided next month, BCCI gets Dec deadline for tax exemption

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday decided to wait for another month before taking a call on the fate of this years T20 World Cup, saying that it wants to continue exploring contingency plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The e...

'Stop the pain,' a brother of George Floyd tells Congress

Philonese Floyd challenged Congress on Wednesday to stop the pain so that his brother George wouldnt be just another name on a growing list of those killed during interactions with police. Floyds appearance before a House hearing came a day...

Centre advisory to states on holistic planning for pedestrian-friendly market spaces in cities

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory to states on holistic planning for pedestrian-friendly market spaces in various cities, according to a statement issued on Wednesday. It stated that the selection of city marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020