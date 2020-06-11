Left Menu
Maurizio Sarri uncertain about Juventus' preparation after 'abnormal interruption'

Ahead of the resumption of Serie A, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that there is no certainty about how well prepared the club is as they are making a comeback after a long "abnormal interruption".

ANI | Turin | Updated: 11-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 16:18 IST
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the resumption of Serie A, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that there is no certainty about how well prepared the club is as they are making a comeback after a long "abnormal interruption". "None of the staff at this moment knows where the preparation is because we come off an abnormal interruption, longer than normal. Usually, the players remain active even on vacation, while this time, for sixty days, apart from small activities carried out at home, they have stopped," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying.

"This is a unique situation, which does not give us any certainty, also because we have obviously not played friendlies. I am satisfied with what I have seen during these days in training, but the response of the game is different," he added. Juventus players will return to action on June 23 when they take on Bologna after a long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The manager also stressed that the risk of injury is also 'very high' while revealing that they cannot make 'big preparatory calls' for the next season. "The risk of injury is very high since there has been muscle decline for everyone. We have opted for a system of increasing loads, but lower than what we usually do in the summer. The next unknown will be next season, given that we could not make big preparatory calls," he said. (ANI)

