Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Empty stadium might help us at Man City, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal face four successive away games when English football resumes next week but with stadiums closed to fans manager Mikel Arteta believes that run is not as daunting as it could be. "We've played friendly games but that's not a Premier League rhythm at all," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:07 IST
Soccer-Empty stadium might help us at Man City, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Arsenal face four successive away games when English football resumes next week but with stadiums closed to fans manager Mikel Arteta believes that run is not as daunting as it could be. The Spaniard takes his side to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday before trips to Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton, a run that will be crucial if Arsenal are to mount a challenge for a top-four finish. They then travel to Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

Arteta knows how tough a trip to City will be, having served as Pep Guardiola's assistant there until returning to manage his former club in December, but says the unusual circumstances forced by the COVID-19 pandemic will level the playing field. "I hope it is (an advantage)," Arteta, whose team were on a three-match winning streak but still down in ninth spot when the Premier League shut down in March, told Sky Sports.

"It's going to help. Football is passion and energy and when you lose that, things balance much more in my opinion. But I know how strong they are and what they are able to do if they are all switched on on the day." Arsenal have only two away wins to their name this season but next Wednesday will feel almost like a fresh start.

Arteta, who himself caught coronavirus in March, believes the three-month stoppage will create difficulties for all clubs. "We've played friendly games but that's not a Premier League rhythm at all," he said. "I think it will be very difficult to sustain big rhythms for 90 minutes for the first few games.

"We were on a really good run before we stopped, the aim is to be a better team than we were then," he said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyds death freed on bailOne of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, a black man...

Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh releases water, people advised not to go near Beas banks

Authorities on Thursday warned people against going to the Beas river banks as a huge volume of water has been released from the Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district. The dam was opened due to silt in the reservoir after heavy rai...

HC directs TN doc to move ICMR on drug for COVID-19

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed a doctor in Tamil Nadu to make a fresh representation to the Indian Council of Medical Research on his claim that a particular drug can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Disposing of a petition b...

Nigeria's Senate passes revised 10.8 trillion naira budget

Nigerias upper house of parliament passed an increased budget for 2020 on Thursday, as Africas biggest economy tackles the new coronavirus pandemic and a sharp fall in the price of oil, the countrys most valuable export. The government had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020