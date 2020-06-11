Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa cricket to hit restart button with made-for-TV match on June 27

Top South African cricketers will return to action after the coronavirus-forced hiatus with the country's cricket board (CSA) planning to organise a made-for-TV match featuring three teams in Centurion on June 27."Government have to gazette the Level 3 regulations and then the minister of sport will go over the return-to-play protocols that we have sent, which he must agree with," he told 'The Citizen' on Wednesday.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:26 IST
South Africa cricket to hit restart button with made-for-TV match on June 27
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Top South African cricketers will return to action after the coronavirus-forced hiatus with the country's cricket board (CSA) planning to organise a made-for-TV match featuring three teams in Centurion on June 27. The South African players have been confined to their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cricket shutdown in March.

Acting Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive Jacques Faul said the proposed match is a fund-raiser and will be held behind closed doors pending government clearance. "Government have to gazette the Level 3 regulations and then the minister of sport will go over the return-to-play protocols that we have sent, which he must agree with," he told 'The Citizen' on Wednesday. "It's in the hands of the department of sport, arts and culture, but they have been good with us. So hopefully we'll be playing again at the end of June and we'll start with the Proteas players, for obvious reasons." CSA's chief medical officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra said strict protocols will be in place for the match.

"First of all it will be an empty stadium, we're looking at the minimum number of people being there for the event to happen and be broadcast, which is about 200," Manjra said. "The players will get in three days before and be kept in a sanitised eco-system, at the hotel, when they travel and at the stadium. We will test the players before they get to Centurion and again five days afterwards in order to get rid of any false negatives. "In the stadium, everyone will wear masks and doors will be kept open along with other safety measures." If the match goes ahead as planned, it will help the South African players prepare ahead of their scheduled series against the West Indies and India in late July and August. South African cricketers were keen to resume training after Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa had announced on May 30 that professional sports can resume training. But a court ruling that said that the lockdown regulations are unconstitutional, they made things difficult and fresh laws will now need to be gazetted and only then permission can be granted by Mthethwa.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour on June 12, 2020, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. ...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

J&K: 3 Shramik Special trains to leave from Katra for MP, Chhattisgarh

Three Shramik Special trains are set to leave from Katra railway station on Friday for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, officials saidAccording to an official intimation on Thursday, the authorities have urged the migrant workers stranded i...

India talks about friendly ties with Nepal ahead of vote in Nepalese Parliament on new map

In a conciliatory tone, India on Thursday said it deeply values its friendly ties with Nepal, in remarks that came ahead of a vote in the Nepalese parliament on a new map of the Himalayan nation that strained ties between the two countries....

Trump authorizes sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case

President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order authorizing U.S. sanctions against International Criminal Court employees involved in an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan. In announc...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to accompany President Donald Trump on a walk through Lafayette Square that ended in a photo op at a church. He said his presence created a perception of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020