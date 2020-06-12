Report: Raiders WR Ruggs recovering from thigh injury

Las Vegas Raiders rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III is recovering from a thigh injury and is expected to be ready for training camp, ESPN reported Thursday. Ruggs sustained the thigh injury while helping a friend move in late May. ESPN reported that Ruggs required stitches to close the wound.

Ruggs's father, Henry Ruggs Jr., described the injury as minor while speaking to AL.com on June 1. "He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Henry Ruggs Jr. said of his son, a former Alabama star. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Ruggs was the club's first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2020 draft. He finished with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama. Ruggs recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2020 NFL combine when he was clocked in 4.27 seconds.

--Field Level Media