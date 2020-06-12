Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-On this day: Born June 13, 1982: Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopian runner

He holds world records in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres and came within a whisker of posting another one last September at the Berlin marathon in one of the sport's greatest comebacks. In a gutsy race, Bekele came from behind to win but fell two seconds short of his rival Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 12-06-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 11:30 IST
Sport-On this day: Born June 13, 1982: Kenenisa Bekele, Ethiopian runner

Ethiopia's three-time Olympic and five-time world champion Kenenisa Bekele is one of the African continent's finest athletes but he still wants to seal his golden legacy by becoming the fastest marathon runner of all time. He holds world records in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres and came within a whisker of posting another one last September at the Berlin marathon in one of the sport's greatest comebacks.

In a gutsy race, Bekele came from behind to win but fell two seconds short of his rival Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge's world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds. "I still can do this (world record). I don't give up. It is encouraging for the future," Bekele said at the time.

The mouth-watering prospect of another crack at the world mark could have come last April at the London marathon, where he would have competed against Kipchoge. However, that race fell victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic and has been rescheduled to Oct. 4. It is far from certain if it will take place, in what form and whether the two superstars will be on the start line if it does.

The 38-year old Bekele is one of the most dominant distance runners in the sport. He boasts three Olympic and five world championship golds over 10,000 and 5,000 metres not to mention a stunning 11 cross-country world championship golds. His switch to road races in 2014 began with a bang as he won in Paris on his marathon debut, breaking the course record.

But he was then hit by injuries and it seemed like his best days were over before his marathon success in Berlin last year. The second of six children, Bekele was born in Bekoji, in the central Ethiopian province of Arsi Province, a part of the country famous for producing great runners.

However, his life has not been without tragedy. In 2005, while running with his 18-year-old fiancee Alem Techale on the outskirts of Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, she fell ill and died soon after. "It's a loss that will always stay with me," Bekele told Reuters that year.

Two years later, he married Ethiopian actress Danawit Gebregziabher and they have three children. While the coronavirus pandemic blocked the race that may have settled the debate over who is the best between him and Kipchoge, fans still hope to discover who will come out on top.

Bekele believes he can beat his great rival. "He (Kipchoge) is human. If someone is well prepared and strong enough, why not? It's a race," he told the Olympic channel in April.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Allahabad HC to hear UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu's bail plea

The State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has moved a bail plea in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court in which the hearing would take place today. Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will stand as counsel for Lallu throu...

Westlife Development reports net loss of Rs 17.5 crore in Q4

Westlife Development has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Westlife Development said in a ...

112 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Odisha reported 112 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,498, said the State Health Department. While a total of 2,354 recovered from the virus in the state.Indias COVID-19 tal...

Pakistan names uncapped Haider Ali, Kashif Bhatti in 29-player squad for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB on Friday announced the 29-member squad for the upcoming England tour in August-September which includes two uncapped players Haider Ali and Kashif Bhatti. Ali has played for the Pakistan U19 team and had an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020