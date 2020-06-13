Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ugly drop goal got the job done says Highlanders' Gatland

Otago Highlanders' Bryn Gatland described his match-winning drop goal as ugly, while his father Warren did not care it was his son that had cost his Waikato Chiefs side victory in the opening match of New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa on Saturday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-06-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 16:04 IST
Rugby-Ugly drop goal got the job done says Highlanders' Gatland

Otago Highlanders' Bryn Gatland described his match-winning drop goal as ugly, while his father Warren did not care it was his son that had cost his Waikato Chiefs side victory in the opening match of New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa on Saturday. The Highlanders replacement slotted home the 79th-minute drop kick to give the hosts a 28-27 win in Dunedin and electrify the end of the first game of professional rugby in the world after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown.

"It was a bit of an ugly one but it went through," said Bryn. "But I was just thinking about finishing the game. There was still time left on the clock." His father said he did not have mixed emotions about how the result was achieved but was just annoyed to have lost.

"I'm not happy we lost the game, I don't care whether he's my son or not," Warren said with a wry grin. "I'm still disappointed with the result." While local fans had been looking forward to the spectacle of the competition involving just the New Zealand Super Rugby sides, both teams struggled with the stricter interpretation of the rules at the breakdown and tackle.

Referee Paul Williams dished out more than 30 penalties. Players and coaches alike said it was now incumbent on them to adapt to the new interpretations, which had been ushered in to try and speed up the game.

"I thought the game might have been faster, but it was really stop-start," said Highlanders captain Ash Dixon. "We have got a fair bit of work to do (at the breakdown). We were poor and the Chiefs were all over us and we were lucky."

Chiefs captain Brad Weber, however, said he thought the Highlanders had actually won the breakdown battle. "A lot of the time we weren't winning the race to the breakdown and guys... were getting over the ball," Weber said.

"I thought they did that well tonight."

TRENDING

36 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total rises to 63

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will return, what’re the possibilities, get other updates

Trump considering suspending H1B, other visas: report

Fast & Furious 9: Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, Francis Ngannou join the cast

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL reports Rs 1,532 cr loss in March quarter

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,532.18 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues and deferred tax. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 680.77 crore in t...

Four killed, over 50 injured in oil tanker explosion in China

Four people were killed and over 50 others injured when an oil tanker exploded on an expressway in East Chinas Zhejiang province on Saturday. The explosion damaged nearby residential houses and factory workshops in Tai Zhou city, local auth...

Italy's PM says virus crisis should be opportunity to reform country

Italy cannot afford to return to normality after the coronavirus emergency but should turn the crisis into an opportunity to reform the country, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday. This is the time to work on a clear project to ...

Iran will reimpose restrictions if health rules not observed

Iran will reimpose restrictions to stem a surge in coronavirus cases if health regulations are not observed, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday.After gradually relaxing its lockdown since mid-April, Iran has seen a sharp rise of new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020