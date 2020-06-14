New-look Excelsior dominate at OWL Week 19

Left Menu
The Excelsior (11-3) made quick work of the Dynasty (6-5) in a 3-0 result, New York's first match since falling 3-0 to the Shanghai Dragons on May 24. The NYXL debut of 2019 Rookie of the Year Hyojong "Haksal" Kim couldn't have gone better.

The new-look New York Excelsior were very sharp in their first action since the May Melee, sweeping the Seoul Dynasty on Saturday as Week 19 of the Overwatch League continued. The Excelsior (11-3) made quick work of the Dynasty (6-5) in a 3-0 result, New York's first match since falling 3-0 to the Shanghai Dragons on May 24.

The NYXL debut of 2019 Rookie of the Year Hyojong "Haksal" Kim couldn't have gone better. The Excelsior ran Haksal alongside DPS Yeon-kwan "Nenne" Jeong, who hadn't seen much playing time this season up to this point, and dominated. New York won the series without much resistance, taking Oasis 2-0, Hollywood 1-0 and Hanamura 1-0. The mercurial Dynasty were stubborn on running dive compositions with Zarya as the off-tank, which the Excelsior countered by running Orisa/Roadhog compositions. What's more, Dynasty DPS Joon-yeong "Profit" Park had an uncharacteristically bad performance.

In other Saturday action, rookie DPS phenom Yeong-han "SP9RK1E" Kim made his Overwatch League debut as the Paris Eternal (8-5) held off an upstart Boston Uprising (2-11) in a 3-2 series win. The Eternal were noticeably unfamiliar with the new lineup, leading to some mistakes, but the telltale signs of talent were obvious. Paris took Ilios 2-0, Boston took King's Row 5-4 and the Eternal struck back with a 3-2 win on Volskaya Industries before the Uprising tied things up with a 2-1 win on Rialto. In the tiebreaker, SP9RK1E showed off his signature Doomfist as Paris took the 2-1 win on Oasis to secure the series.

The Los Angeles Gladiators (5-5) picked up a big 3-1 win over the Atlanta Reign (5-6). Led by tank Indy "SPACE" Halpern and DPS Ji-hyeok "birdring" Kim, Los Angeles used a brawl-focused playstyle to overwhelm Atlanta's backline. The Gladiators took Ilios 2-1, dropped Blizzard World 4-3, then took a 2-1 win on Temple of Anubis and a 5-4 marathon win on Junkertown to claim the series. The fifth-ranked Florida Mayhem (10-4) took care of business with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Fuel (4-7).

While the Fuel had looked good in recent weeks before the break, Florida had looked better and more multi-faceted. Dallas' plan of relying on DPS sensation Gui-un "Decay" Jang to carry them couldn't come to fruition, as the Mayhem kept him in check. Florida took Nepal 2-0 and Blizzard World 3-1, Dallas took Temple of Anubis 2-1 and then the Mayhem secured the win with a 1-0 full-hold on Watchpoint: Gibraltar. Finally, the top-ranked Shanghai Dragons (15-2) ran roughshod over the London Spitfire (4-6), sweeping them 3-0. The Dragons, who won the May Melee, looked dominant in taking Busan 2-1, King's Row 3-0, and Temple of Anubis 2-0.

Week 19 of the Overwatch League wraps up Sunday with three matches: Philadelphia Fusion vs. Houston Outlaws

Vancouver Titans vs. Toronto Defiant Los Angeles Valiant vs. Washington Justice

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential: 1. (Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 15-2, 38-9-1, +29

2. (Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 13-1, 38-14-0, +24 3. (Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 11-2, 26-11-2, +15

4. (Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 11-3, 34-13-1, +21 5. (Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 10-4, 26-15-0, +11

6. (Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 9-6, 26-27-0, -1 7. (Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 8-5, 29-23-0, +6

8. (Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 6-7, 22-26-1, -4 9. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 6-6, 20-24-0, -4

10. (Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 6-5, 12-17-1, -5 11. (Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 5-5, 20-20-3, 0

12. (Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 5-6, 21-18-0, +3 13. (Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 5-9, 22-31-3, -9

14. (Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 4-6, 14-24-0, -10 15. (Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 4-7, 18-25-0, -7

16. (Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 4-8, 22-28-0, -6 17. (Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 4-10, 21-31-1, -10

18. (Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 3-10, 16-32-0, -16 19. (Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-6, 8-20-0, -12

20. (Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 2-11, 12-37-3, -25 --Field Level Media

