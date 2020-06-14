Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Big-spending Villa face tough task to stay up, says Souness

"Villa have only 10 games now to prove that they should remain a Premier League side next season and it's not going to be easy," Souness wrote in his column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/aston-villa-should-have-more-to-show-for-142m-than-survival-battle-fc73wmnx2?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1592128216 for The Sunday Times. "Their 142 million-pound net spend last summer was the largest in England and second only to Real Madrid's 153 million pounds in Europe," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 17:32 IST
Soccer-Big-spending Villa face tough task to stay up, says Souness

Aston Villa face an uphill task to retain their Premier League status and their heavy spending on players during the close season has failed to have the desired impact, according to former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness. Villa overhauled their squad in the summer, spending close to 150 million pounds ($188.1 million).

The Birmingham club are 19th on 25 points from 28 games with their campaign set to resume after the COVID-19 disruption against Sheffield United on Wednesday. "Villa have only 10 games now to prove that they should remain a Premier League side next season and it's not going to be easy," Souness wrote in his column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/sport/aston-villa-should-have-more-to-show-for-142m-than-survival-battle-fc73wmnx2?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1592128216 for The Sunday Times.

"Their 142 million-pound net spend last summer was the largest in England and second only to Real Madrid's 153 million pounds in Europe," he added. "They're the biggest club in the second-biggest city in the country, but it hasn't happened for them. They're a yo-yo side."

Souness also questioned Villa's recruitment policy. "Did they end up signing the second or third choices on their list? That's always dangerous... you must hold your nerve and wait until the right players are available rather than signing people for the sake of it," Souness said.

"Their defensive record is the worst in the Premier League. In 28 games, they've conceded 56 goals. That means, on average, they need to score three to win. "It's a dangerous combination, if you're conceding too many goals and cannot score at the other end. Ultimately, it boils down to the most important things in football: management and recruitment." ($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Mumbai home

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.He was 34 years old. It pains us to share...

Austria plans investment subsidy, tax breaks for coronavirus-hit firms

Austria plans extra investment subsidies and tax breaks to help companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Economy Minister Margarete Schramboeck said on Sunday. Companies that commit to investments in the next six months could get 14 of it...

Thane: Two workers of a crematorium test COVID-19 positive

Two employees of a civic crematorium in Thane city of Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday. They have been admitted to different hospitals in the city for treatment, he said.While one of them is a driver ...

Yemen aims to raise oil output 25% within months, minister says

Yemen aims to raise its crude oil production by 25 to 75,000 barrels per day in the coming months, the energy minister of the countrys internationally-recognized government said.Saudi-backed Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadis government controls the e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020