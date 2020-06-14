MoOz to replace StingeR on beastcoast active roster

Steven "StingeR" Vargas stepped down from the active roster of beastcoast's Dota 2 team, the organization announced. StingeR has competed with Playmakers Esports and Infamous and also had two stints with Team Anvorgesa in 2019 before joining beastcoast in October. The 23-year-old is expected to help his teammates with the drafts and overall strategies for the upcoming online tournaments.

StingeR will be replaced on the active roster by Joel Mori "MoOz" Ozambela, who joined beastcoast in the coach position at the end of May. StingeR is expected to return to the starting roster later this year. The current roster for beastcoast consists of Hector Antonio "K1" Rodriguez, Jean Pierre "Chris Luck" Gonzales, Adrian "Wisper" Cespedes, Elvis "Scofield" De la Cruz Pena and MoOz.

--Field Level Media