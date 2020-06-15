Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes

Arteta had revived Arsenal before the shutdown, the Gunners unbeaten in eight league games, winning three in a row. They may be ninth, but are only five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game fewer.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:30 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Man City face futile pursuit, Villa seek survival as season resumes

In ordinary circumstances Manchester City would have long since relinquished their Premier League crown to Liverpool. Yet on Wednesday, days before the summer solstice, Pep Guardiola's side will step out at the Etihad Stadium hoping to delay Liverpool's inevitable coronation a while longer.

Three months after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Britain and left Liverpool agonisingly close to sealing the title, action resumes as City host Arsenal and Aston Villa welcome Sheffield United -- the first of the 92 Premier League fixtures crammed into the next five weeks. It will be a poignant evening, with both games played inside empty stadiums and marked before kickoff by a minute's silence for the more than 40,000 people to die of the virus in the UK.

Both managers suffered personally during the tragic weeks that put soccer matches into perspective. Guardiola's mother died from COVID-19 while Mikel Arteta, who left his post as Guardiola's assistant in December to manage Arsenal, caught the virus in March but recovered. Once the whistle blows, however, the competitive juices will kick in and their focus will be only on the next 90 minutes.

In many ways Wednesday's clash is more crucial to Arsenal. While City are 25 points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool, who need two wins to secure their first title since 1990, Arsenal's burst of form before the shutdown means they have pushed themselves into contention for a top-five finish.

As if this Premier League season was not strange enough, City's European ban for breaching UEFA financial rules means that instead of needing to finish in the top-four to claim a Champions League spot, fifth is likely to suffice. Arteta had revived Arsenal before the shutdown, the Gunners unbeaten in eight league games, winning three in a row.

They may be ninth, but are only five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United, having played one game fewer. Even though that game in hand is at City, keeper Bernd Leno thinks the circumstances favour the Gunners. "We can surprise City because nobody has the rhythm. I'm sure we can have a good start," he said. "Mikel (Arteta) knows every player and he knows the manager better than anyone."

Unlike Arsenal, Villa entered the shutdown in freefall with four consecutive defeats, leaving them second from bottom. This may feel like a fresh start though and a win over Sheffield United would see Dean Smith's side leapfrog three clubs into 16th spot.

The bad news for Villa, however, is that Sheffield United will be hugely-motivated, knowing three points would lift them to the heady heights of fifth.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBPA discusses playing amidst Black Lives Matter factors

Players set to return to the court next month as part of the NBAs restart are discussing the best way to push the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told ESPN players spent a significant am...

Farmer killed by history-sheeter in Nagpur

A farmer was killed allegedly bya history-sheeter over a monetary dispute in Bhivapur tehsilof Nagpur, police said on MondayRajesh Kamble was killed by Laxman Puram who earlierworked in the formers farm in Jawrabodi village, a Bhivapurpolic...

AMU urges HRD minister to 'rectify mistake' in varsity's NIRF ranking

Claiming a fall in the university ranking due to an error in NIRF data, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor urged Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal to rectify the mistake. The university has requested that the rectification be done at th...

IT professional airlifted from UK to Ker in April passes away

Kozhikode, June 15 PTI A seriouslyill IT professional, who was airlifted from the UK to Kerala in April amid the COVID-19 lockdown, died at a private hospital here on Monday. Prasad Das, who was brought here in a special chartered flightto ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020