Left Menu
Development News Edition

Broncos, FanDuel announce first NFL team betting partnership

The Denver Broncos announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel on Monday to make the company "an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner" of the team. "FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:32 IST
Broncos, FanDuel announce first NFL team betting partnership

The Denver Broncos announced a multi-year agreement with FanDuel on Monday to make the company "an official sports betting partner and an official daily fantasy partner" of the team. The partnership is the first of its kind between an NFL team and a betting organization, another benchmark reached amid the continued legalization of sports betting around the country.

Colorado made sports betting legal in November, and the league announced in February that franchises could sign betting partnerships with sportsbooks. "FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said in a statement. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

"With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms." FanDuel Group CMO Mike Raffensperger added in a statement, "With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany

President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States will bring the number of troops it stations in Germany down to 25,000.In comments to reporters, Trump complained that Germany does not spend enough on defense as required by the NATO a...

Report: 76ers, Devils owners buy $140M stake of Steelers

Joshua Harris and David Blitzer purchased a 140 million minority stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC Sports reported. Harris and Blitzer own the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Premier League soccer franchise Crystal Palace FC.T...

Saudi-led coalition cut from U.N. blacklist of warring parties killing children

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday removed a Saudi Arabia-led military coalition from a United Nations blacklist, several years after it was first named and shamed for killing and injuring children in Yemen. The coalition kil...

Most new cases in Italy are in northern region

The region in northern Italy where the countrys COVID-19 outbreak began in February accounted for some 85 percent of new cases in the 24-hour period ending on Monday. According to data from the Health Ministry, Lombardy region registered 25...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020