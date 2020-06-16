Cabinet member Carson vows to 'work with' Trump on kneeling

Homeland and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, a member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet, vowed Monday to 'work with' Trump on his position regarding athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Trump has been vocally outspoken against kneeling during the national anthem as recently as the weekend, retweeting critics of U.S. Soccer overturning the ban against kneeling.

Carson is the lone African American member of the current Cabinet. "Well, I don't think he has manifested as much animosity in that region lately," Carson said on the Hugh Hewitt Show. "And I think we just continue to work with him. He'll get there."

Multiple NFL players and Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien have said in recent days they will kneel during the national anthem. Trump said in 2017 that owners should "pull the son of a b----" off the field in reference to how NFL teams should handle any player taking a knee during the anthem.

