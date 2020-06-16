Left Menu
Development News Edition

My best is yet to come, want to put Rio Olympics nightmare behind me: Savita

Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita says her best is yet to come and the side is determined to exorcise the ghosts of the Rio Olympics by creating history at the Tokyo Games.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 15:20 IST
My best is yet to come, want to put Rio Olympics nightmare behind me: Savita

Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita says her best is yet to come and the side is determined to exorcise the ghosts of the Rio Olympics by creating history at the Tokyo Games. The Indian women's hockey team had qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics after a gap of 36 years but suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the group stage itself.

"... my best is yet to come, it is because my goal is to perform exceptionally for my team at the Tokyo Olympics, and make sure that I can put the nightmare of Rio Olympics behind me," Savita, who hails from Sirsa, said in a release issued by Hockey India. "I think our team was really raw at that point of time, and we did make a few mistakes. However, 2021 in Tokyo will surely be a great chance for our team to make history." Indian team is ranked ninth in the FIH World Rankings.

Savita, who has been a rock at the back for the Indian team for the past 12 years, said she lacked self-belief in the initial stage of her career. "It is a funny thing that when I first started off, my self-belief and passion for the sport was really less as compared to other people. However, with time, I started falling in love with the sport, and I truly believe now that the best for me is yet to come," she said.

The Indian hockey teams, who have been stationed at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus here, recently resumed training following the coronavirus hiatus. The Indian goalkeeper said the team utilised the time spent during the lockdown to analyse the game of other teams.

"We have been doing our homework for the past couple of months where we have been studying and analyzing various aspects of our's and our opponents' game," she said. "It has been really good to hear about the return of hockey in some countries including New Zealand, and I speak for my entire team when I say that we cannot wait to get back to playing competitive hockey against the top nations." Savita said the break taught her patience and gave her more reasons to value the small moments of life.

"I have always been a very quiet person who is mostly calm, but I believe that the time we spent during lock-down has really taken my patience level to a new high," the 29-year-old said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

France gives its drugs industry a shot in the arm to tackle pandemic

Frances president and top drugmaker announced plans on Tuesday to bolster domestic production of medicines as countries scramble to strengthen their healthcare industries to counter the coronavirus pandemic. Drugmaker Sanofi, which is worki...

Sanofi's Hudson: "Our heart beats in France"

Sanofis Chief Executive Paul Hudson on Tuesday sought to set aside tensions with the French government and said the drugmaker was committed to helping France build up its healthcare system. Sanofis heartbeats in France, Hudson said in a spe...

Amid U.S. standoff, WHO chief to address Chinese university graduates

The head of the WHO is due to give a speech to Beijing university students this week, as the U.N. body seeks to manage a resurgence of the coronavirus in China amid hostility from its biggest donor, the United States.World Health Organizati...

India-China standoff:BJP MP appeals to people to support armed forces

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday came out strongly against the death of an Indian Army officer and two soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops and appealed to people to support the armed forces. In a series of tweets, Chand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020