Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli doesn't have Gayle's strength or ABD's ability but successful in T20s due to fitness

Virat Kohli neither has Chris Gayle's "strength", nor A B de Villiers' "ability" but has still managed to eke out a successful T20 career on the back of his supreme fitness levels, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 17:11 IST
Kohli doesn't have Gayle's strength or ABD's ability but successful in T20s due to fitness

Virat Kohli neither has Chris Gayle's "strength", nor A B de Villiers' "ability" but has still managed to eke out a successful T20 career on the back of his supreme fitness levels, feels former India opener Gautam Gambhir. Kohli, who has been successful in Tests and ODIs, has also made a mark in T20s, scoring 2,794 runs from 82 games with an average of 50.8.

"He (Kohli) was always a very smart cricketer, but then he turned his entire T20 career into a very successful one, just by being supremely fit," Gambhir said on Star Sports. "Probably because he does not have the strength of Chris Gayle, he doesn’t have the ability of AB de Villiers, he probably does not have the ability of Jacques Kallis or Brian Lara," he observed.

The southpaw was asked what makes the India captain so effective in the shortest format of the game. "The biggest strength he's got is now his fitness and he's turned that into his game as well, that's why he has become so successful, so you got to give it to the guy. "The most important thing is that he runs really well between the wickets, not many people do it," added Gambhir, who was part of both 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning Indian teams.

Kohli has also been successful in the Indian Premier League, having scored 5,412 runs from 177 games. "There are very few cricketers in world cricket at this time who can rotate of every ball and that is what Virat Kohli does really well and that's why he's different from the rest," said Gambhir.

According to Gambhir, Kohli is more consistent than his teammate and star batsman Rohit Sharma, when it comes to rotating the strike. "You see Rohit Sharma, probably Rohit Sharma doesn't have that quality which Virat Kohli has to rotate the strike," he said.

Rohit Sharma has the ability to hit those big shots, but that's where Virat Kohli is more consistent than Rohit Sharma," added the former Delhi batsman. "Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers don't have that ability to rotate the strike, especially against spin bowling, but Virat Kohli has that, that's why he averages 50," Gambhir signed off.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. retail sales post record increase; big hole remains

U.S. retail sales increased by the most on record in May after two straight months of sharp declines as businesses reopened, offering more evidence that the recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic was over or drawing to an end. The rep...

Parties welcome JK govt decision to abolish recruitment rule that allowed just basic pay

Cutting across political divide, various parties welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir governments decision to abolish an appointment rule under which an employee used to get only basic pay for first five years of service. Under the Statutory Regu...

Pence says looking at other venues for Trump Tulsa rally

Officials are considering other venues in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for President Donald Trumps first campaign rally since the coronavirus shutdown, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday, as virus cases climb in Oklahoma and other states. Pence ...

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19?

What are the potential long-term effects of having COVID-19 Its hard to say exactly because the coronavirus is still so new that scientists dont know much about long-term effects. The best evidence comes from patients themselves, and some e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020