Guardiola won't hold breaches against Walker

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not hold Kyle Walker's lockdown indiscretions against him when the Premier League resumes on Wednesday Walker apologized for hosting a party at his home during the 100-day shutdown of the league because of the coronavirus outbreak.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:16 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will not hold Kyle Walker's lockdown indiscretions against him when the Premier League resumes on Wednesday

Walker apologized for hosting a party at his home during the 100-day shutdown of the league because of the coronavirus outbreak. The England right back also said he was being “harassed” after acknowledging in a statement he breached lockdown rules to visit members of his family

Guardiola was asked if Walker's actions affected his chances of being selected against Arsenal on the first day of the Premier League's resumption. He says “I judge my players on what happen on the pitch.” Guardiola says Walker made a “brave statement” about the effect the lockdown had on him and his family and adds “the human being always goes first before the football player.” Guardiola says there is no chance his players would be fully fit after only three weeks of training ahead of the restart and is worried about the risk of injuries. AP BSBS

