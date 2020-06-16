Left Menu
Hope looking to boost modest Test record with good show in England

Not pleased with his dismal Test record, West Indies opener Shai Hope is determined to improve his performance by providing his team good starts during next month's three-match series against England.

PTI | Naaldwijk | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:16 IST
Not pleased with his dismal Test record, West Indies opener Shai Hope is determined to improve his performance by providing his team good starts during next month's three-match series against England. Despite being team's key batting mainstay in the ODIs, the 26-year-old from Barbados has scored just 1498 runs in 31 Tests at an average of 27.23. He has 3289 runs at 52.2 in 78 ODIs. "You're going to be hard on yourself, especially when you know that you can get something done and it's not really portraying on your stats card," Hope said during a video conference on Tuesday.

"My runs and stats aren't exactly where I want them to be but I'm working towards that. I just have to continue believing in myself and back my ability because I know I can get it done. The key is to make sure that I take use of these opportunities and do whatever I can to make the team win." West Indies announced a 25-man squad for the series but three of their key players, including batting duo of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer, refused to travel to England due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're missing a few key players so it's very important for us as top-order batters to get those runs on the board, especially in the first part of the game," Hope said.

"(We have to) make sure we see off the new ball and make it easier for the batters coming down the line. As soon as you get those starts, you've got to make sure you capitalise and go big for the side." PTI ATK AT.

