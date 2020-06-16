Left Menu
Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It normally is each season's fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:43 IST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City without spectators, pending an OK from the state.

Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The U.S. Open is scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13. It normally is each season's fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020. AP BS BS

