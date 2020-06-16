Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sarri bristles over suggestion he has never won anything in Italy

I'm not thinking about the past." Sarri won promotion in Italy's regional leagues with Cavriglia and then Antella during the 1990s, led Sansovino from the sixth to the fourth tier in the space of three seasons, Sangiovannese to the third division in 2004 and Empoli into Serie A in 2014. However, winning trophies is seen almost as an obligation at Juventus, who have dominated Italian football for the last decade.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 16-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 21:59 IST
Soccer-Sarri bristles over suggestion he has never won anything in Italy

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri bristled at the suggestion he has never won anything in Italy on Tuesday, pointing out that he has won promotion a number of times in the lower divisions during his 20-year career. Sarri's record was under the spotlight again as Juventus prepared to face his former club Napoli in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final in Rome.

The 61-year-old transformed Napoli during three seasons at the club with a high-tempo passing game dubbed Sarriball. However, he has never won either Serie A or the Coppa Italia and when his Chelsea side won the Europa League last season, it was widely proclaimed as the first major trophy of his career.

"It annoys me when people say I've never won anything in Italy," he told a news conference. "I've won promotion on the pitch from almost every division, from the sixth tier to Serie A, and that's a difficult path to take. I'm happy with what I've achieved.

"Of course, there's a big desire to win a trophy but that is for the fans and for all of us. I'm not thinking about the past." Sarri won promotion in Italy's regional leagues with Cavriglia and then Antella during the 1990s, led Sansovino from the sixth to the fourth tier in the space of three seasons, Sangiovannese to the third division in 2004 and Empoli into Serie A in 2014.

However, winning trophies is seen almost as an obligation at Juventus, who have dominated Italian football for the last decade. "Working in an environment which is used to winning is more difficult but victory must never be taken for granted," said Sarri. "It is always an exceptional event." (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter

Top officials from Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google and Twitter Inc will appear before U.S. lawmakers on Thursday at a hearing on foreign influence and election security, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee announced on Tu...

U.S. to impose sanctions aimed at blocking Syria military victory

The United States will impose sanctions on Wednesday aimed at cutting off revenue for Syrian President Bashar al Assads government in a bid to push it back into United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the countrys nearly decade...

France says working with partners to pressure Iran at IAEA on inspector access

France said it was working with Britain and Germany to see the U.N.s nuclear watchdog board of governors push Iran this week to cooperate fully and immediately to grant its inspectors access to sites Tehran has so far refused them to visit....

COVID-19: UN agencies warn against rising hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean

The number of people in Latin America and the Caribbean living in extreme poverty could surpass 83 million this year due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a significant rise in hunger, according to a UN report released on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020