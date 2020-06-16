Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart

Other cities being considered as hubs are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Pittsburgh. ESPN reported Monday that the NHL would "still really like" to pick a Canadian city as one of the hubs, adding that no decisions had been reached but that it could happen this week.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:39 IST
Trudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday the country is "open" to and "comfortable" with the possibility of one of its cities serving as a hub for the NHL's restart later this summer, despite current travel restrictions in place. Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver are among 10 cities being considered by the NHL, which will choose two hub cities, one for each conference.

"Three Canadian cities are asking for it," Trudeau said at his daily briefing. "Obviously the decision has to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces. Canada is open to it as long as it is OK'd by the local health authorities." Also on Tuesday, Canada extended its border closure for non-essential travel through at least July 21, which will be four months after it began. But the restriction has not prevented NHL players from traveling back and forth as they have returned to their teams recently for voluntary workouts in Phase 2 of the restart plan.

Under the NHL's 24-team restart plan, teams will open training camps July 10. They then would move to their conference's hub city for games likely starting in late July or early August. Other cities being considered as hubs are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul and Pittsburgh.

ESPN reported Monday that the NHL would "still really like" to pick a Canadian city as one of the hubs, adding that no decisions had been reached but that it could happen this week. Sportsnet reported last week that Las Vegas likely will be one of the hub cities.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

African nations seek scrutiny of US, others over racism

The European Union and some Western nations appealed Tuesday for more time to discuss a resolution drafted for the U.N.s top human rights body that seeks international scrutiny of systemic racism against people of African descent in respons...

UP Cabinet approves road tax relief to EV manufacturers, increases traffic fines

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved road tax relief to manufacturers of electric vehicles and announced a huge increase in fines for traffic violations. It passed a proposal under which there will be a penalty of Rs 500 for wrong ...

US death toll in pandemic exceeds one from WWI

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 now exceeds the number of American service members who died in World War I. The current pandemic mortality tally for the United States from Johns Hopkins University reached 116,526 on Tuesday. The number of...

UN alarmed about detention, abuse of Egyptians in Libya

The United Nations raised the alarm Tuesday about the detention and mistreatment of a large group of Egyptian citizens in Libya, in possible violation of international law. Graphic footage has surfaced on social media in recent days that pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020