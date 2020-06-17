Nassau Coliseum shuts down; Islanders' home uncertain

The Nassau Coliseum is shutting down indefinitely, which could send the New York Islanders back to Brooklyn for the 2020-21 season. Bloomberg reported Tuesday that operator Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which leases the arena from Nassau County, is looking for an investor to take over the building and pick up approximately $100 million in debt. The report also said the company could hand over the lease to lenders.

Onexim is owned by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, who formerly owned the Brooklyn Nets. The Long Island arena, which also hosts concerts, has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Feb. 29, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Islanders would play their home games exclusively at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., in the 2020-21 season. The Islanders played their home games at the Coliseum from 1972 to 2015, then moved to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for three seasons beginning in 2015-16. In the 2018 playoffs, they resumed playing in Uniondale, where they won four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980-84.

Newsday reported Tuesday that the Islanders are expected to return to Brooklyn should the Coliseum remain closed next season. The Islanders plan to move into a new arena on Long Island, near Belmont Park, beginning with the 2021-22 season. The 19,000-seat venue is still under construction.