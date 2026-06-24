Japan worker detained in China over rare earth-related exports, Asahi reports
A Japanese electronics manufacturer employee was detained in China for allegedly attempting to export products containing rare earth elements, a restricted export to Japan.
- Country:
- China
A Japanese male employee of a major electronics manufacturer was detained by Chinese authorities in Dalian, in late May, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.
He was suspected of attempting to export products processed with rare earth elements to destinations outside China, the report said, citing sources. China has curbs on rare earth exports to Japan.
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