Japan worker detained in China over rare earth-related exports, Asahi reports

A Japanese Male Employee Of A Major Electronics Manufacturer Was Detained By Chinese Authorities In Dalian

​A ‌Japanese male ​employee of a major ‌electronics manufacturer was detained by Chinese authorities in ‌Dalian, in late ‌May, the Asahi newspaper reported on ⁠Wednesday.

He ​was ⁠suspected of attempting to ⁠export products processed with rare ​earth elements to ⁠destinations outside China, ⁠the report ​said, citing sources. China has ⁠curbs on rare ⁠earth exports ⁠to Japan.