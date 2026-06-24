Japan worker detained in China over rare earth-related exports, Asahi reports

A Japanese electronics manufacturer employee was detained in China for allegedly attempting to export products containing rare earth elements, a restricted export to Japan.

Reuters | A Japanese Male Employee Of A Major Electronics Manufacturer Was Detained By Chinese Authorities In Dalian | Updated: 24-06-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 05:23 IST
Japan worker detained in China over rare earth-related exports, Asahi reports
  • Country:
  • China

​A ‌Japanese male ​employee of a major ‌electronics manufacturer was detained by Chinese authorities in ‌Dalian, in late ‌May, the Asahi newspaper reported on ⁠Wednesday.

He ​was ⁠suspected of attempting to ⁠export products processed with rare ​earth elements to ⁠destinations outside China, ⁠the report ​said, citing sources. China has ⁠curbs on rare ⁠earth exports ⁠to Japan.

TRENDING

1
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
2
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
3
Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

Delhi Pension Adalat Resolves Grievances of BSNL and MTNL Retirees

India
4
US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

US opens probe of fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The New Geography of AI: Urban Gains, Rural Displacement

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026