Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Self-service medal ceremony for Coppa Italia final

The winners of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus will have to help themselves to the trophy and medals because of coronavirus hygiene regulations. "Let's call it self-service," Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a video news conference on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 17-06-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 01:47 IST
Soccer-Self-service medal ceremony for Coppa Italia final

The winners of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus will have to help themselves to the trophy and medals because of coronavirus hygiene regulations. "Let's call it self-service," Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a video news conference on Tuesday. "The athletes will help themselves to the cup and medals, so as to avoid outside contact with the squad which is subject to strict controls."

With the game to be played without spectators, De Siervo said that the stands at Rome's Stadio Olimpico will feature "digital choreographies" which would be produced with "virtual graphics integrated with sophisticated software." "We are proud to be able to offer our fans an innovative, interactive and technologically advanced product," he said.

The closing stages of the Coppa Italia are acting as a prelude to the remainder of the Serie A season, which restarts after a three-month hiatus on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela top court ousts leaders of opposition parties in run-up to congress vote

Venezuelas pro-government supreme court has ousted the leaders of two key opposition parties and put them in the hands of politicians widely accused of being shadow allies of the ruling Socialist Party, months ahead of legislative elections...

Rangers bring back front-office employees

Texas Rangers front-office employees are returning to work even as the state experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases. CBS Sports reported the Rangers were the first known team to bring back front-office employees. The Rangers also announced i...

Trump signs order on police reform after weeks of protests about racial injustice

President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday that he said would reform police practices even as he pressed for law and ...

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic. Trial results announced on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020