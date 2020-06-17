Left Menu
Rangers bring back front-office employees

The stadium seats approximately 40,300 on seven seating levels. Globe Life Field has been used for at least 50 graduation ceremonies since the middle of May, primarily for high schools.

Texas Rangers front-office employees are returning to work even as the state experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases. CBS Sports reported the Rangers were the first known team to bring back front-office employees. The Rangers also announced in June that the new Globe Life Park was open for tours, which are ongoing.

"We have been working with local, county, and state officials throughout the last three months to make certain our protocols reflect the recommended health and safety standards for everyone working at Globe Life Field," a Rangers spokesperson said. "I imagine we have had more communication with the authorities than many teams in this regard since construction continued to complete the building and then we opened Globe Life Field to public events in late May. Since March, we have certainly been following the CDC and state guidelines for distancing, hand washing, face coverings, disinfecting, etc." The team plans to sell tickets at around 50 percent of the stadium's capacity with the public permission of Gov. Greg Abbott. The stadium seats approximately 40,300 on seven seating levels.

Globe Life Field has been used for at least 50 graduation ceremonies since the middle of May, primarily for high schools.

