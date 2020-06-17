Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl; Fauci says MLB shouldn't play into October and more

Canada 'open' to hosting NHL hub city, Trudeau says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he was comfortable having a hub city in Canada for teams competing in the National Hockey League's planned restart amid the COVID-19 outbreak as long as local health authorities approve.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 10:28 IST
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 31, 2021.

U.S. Open to go ahead without fans, says New York Governor Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave the green light for the U.S. Open to be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 13 without fans as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cuomo said on Twitter the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players at its marquee event including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space, and dedicated accommodation.

Canada 'open' to hosting NHL hub city, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he was comfortable having a hub city in Canada for teams competing in the National Hockey League's planned restart amid the COVID-19 outbreak as long as local health authorities approve. Vancouver, Edmonton, and Toronto are all being considered by the NHL to serve as one of the two 12-team hub cities for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which could begin in early August.

Cycling: Dutchman Terpstra suffers heavy crash during training

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Niki Terpstra's season hung in the balance after he suffered a heavy crash during training on Tuesday, his wife said. According to Dutch TV channel NOS, Terpstra was transferred to a hospital by helicopter after the crash.

Horse racing: Battaash lands King's Stand Stakes to hand Crowley Royal Ascot treble

Jockey Jim Crowley completed a treble on the opening day of Royal Ascot on Tuesday, including a victory on Battaash in the Group One King's Stand Stakes. Crowley claimed victories with Battaash, Motakhayyel, and Nazeef for owner-breeder Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum as racing took place behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report: Multiple owners against '20 MLB season

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred's shifting perspective on the likelihood of a 2020 season could be a direct read of a faction of owners pushing to punt until next year. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that "eight or more owners" are against playing a 2020 season after failed negotiations on terms including financial payouts to players and the number of games in a shortened regular season.

Fauci says MLB shouldn't play into October

With Major League Baseball and its player's association arguing over when the season should start, one of the nation's leading coronavirus experts weighed in about when play should end. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, doesn't want to see baseball played beyond September this year.

Coleman facing possible doping ban after whereabouts failure

World 100 meters champion Christian Coleman said on Tuesday he is facing a possible suspension that could see him miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after violating anti-doping whereabouts rules. The American sprinter, in a lengthy statement on Twitter, said he could be hit with a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after missing a test on Dec. 9, 2019.

Silver: NBA will address player concerns before return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to listen for now, but he expects the league to address all player concerns before games resume in Orlando next month. Silver said he has a sense that players and the league should be able to "work through most of those issues over the next few weeks," when asked Monday night about how the NBA is handling concerns over the optics of playing during the Black Lives Matter movement as well as health and safety matters around the coronavirus pandemic.

Truex, Kenseth teams among those penalized at Miami

Aside from a four-race ban handed down Saturday to a trio of crewmembers, last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway turned out to be pretty tame when it came to NASCAR rules infractions. The sanctioning body released its post-race penalty report Tuesday, and while several crew chiefs received fines, no other suspensions were levied.

Delhi govt tells SC it is committed to patient care, managing of bodies and raising number of COVID-19 tests.

Delhi govt tells SC it is committed to patient care, managing of bodies and raising number of COVID-19 tests....

Private hospitals in Delhi ask for manpower, time for augmenting COVID beds

A leading private hospital has requested the Delhi government to provide it with paramedic and other healthcare workers to supplement its existing staff in manning the additional COVID beds being added to the facility, according to sources....

European shares rise as hopes of recovery remain strong

European shares opened higher on Wednesday, with hopes of a swift rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump gaining traction even as curbs on movement in Beijing were put in place to contain a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases.The...

London stocks gain on recovery optimism; energy firm SSE jumps

Londons FTSE 100 rose for a second straight day on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about a post-coronavirus economic recovery, with energy firm SSE Plc jumping after posting an upbeat annual profit. The renewable power generator ...
