Nation mourns its brave jawans' sacrifice and stands by their selfless families: Sachin Tendulkar

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday mourned the demise of soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley and said the country stand by their selfless parents and families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:32 IST
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday mourned the demise of soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley and said the country stand by their selfless parents and families. "Our martyrs will continue to live through the lives that they have inspired with the heroic acts to protect our motherland. A nation mourns its brave jawans and stands by their selfless parents and families. Deepest condolences and may you all rest in peace," Tendulkar tweeted.

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer said soldiers' sacrifice will not be forgotten and extended his prayers for their families. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "A sacrifice that won't be forgotten.. Let's honour the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Prayers with their families. #GalwanValley."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to soldiers and asserted that their sacrifice will not go in vain. "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important...India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of 15 States and Union Territories, who are present in the meeting via video-conferencing today, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off. At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off with the Chinese security forces on Monday night. (ANI)

