The following are the top sports stories at 1700 hours: SPO-CRI-CSK-SACKING CSK suspends team doctor for social media post on Galwan clash New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday suspended its team doctor Madhu Thottappillil for a social media post on the death of 20 Indian Army personnel during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh which was deemed to be in "bad taste" by the IPL franchise. SPO-ARMY-TRIBUTE Kohli, Rohit, Bhutia pay tribute to Indian soldiers killed in Galwan clash New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India's leading sportspersons, including cricket captain Virat Kohli and former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia, have paid tributes to the 20 Army personnel killed during a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

SPO-CRI-CA-SPEED Roberts lost trust and respect, Hockley's job like a rookie spinner facing Kohli on Debut: Speed Melbourne, Jun 17 (PTI) Kevin Roberts "lost trust and respect" leading to his removal as Cricket Australia's top boss but his interim replacement Nick Hockley's job is that of a rookie spinner facing Virat Kohli on debut, said former ICC Chief Executive Malcolm Speed. SPO-CRI-ENG-BAIRSTOW Bairstow eager to get spot back in England Test squad for WI series London, Jun 17 (PTI) Wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow says he is confident of regaining his place in England's Test team for the upcoming series against the West Indies after putting in the hard yards to improve his glove-work.

SPO-HOCK-HI-COACHES HI introduces open application system for coach's registration New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Hockey India on Wednesday announced introduction of an open application and registration process for coaches and technical officials across the country. SPO-CRI-CA Cricket Australia to cut jobs, pause A teams' international tours in cost reduction plan Melbourne, Jun 17 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Wednesday said it will cut bonuses of its senior management, remove 40 more staffers and "pause" international tours for the country's A teams in a cost reduction effort to deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. SPO-WAUGH-MANAGER-HANDICAPPED Steve Waugh's manager helps India's physically-challenged cricketers Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) In a noble gesture, former Australia skipper Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raised Rs 1.5 lakh to help India's physically challenged cricketers, who are in financial distress due to lockodwn in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-FOOT-AWARD-LD VIJAYAN AIFF recommends IM Vijayan for Padma Shri New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended legendary former skipper IM Vijayan for Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award. SPO-FOOT-IND-U16 India slotted in Pot 3 for AFC U-16 Championship draw New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India has been slotted in Pot 3 for the official draw of the AFC U-16 Championship which is scheduled to take place on Thursday at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

SPO-HOCK-AWARD Hockey coach Ramesh Parameswaran applies for Dronacharya Award Bengaluru, Jun 17 (PTI) Former assistant coach of the Indian men's hockey team, Ramesh Parameswaran has applied for the prestigious Dronacharya Award, the country's highest recognition for excellence in sports coaching. Asian Youth Para Games to be held in Bahrain in December 2021 Dubai, Jun 17 (PTI) The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) on Wednesday announced that Bahrain will host the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Para Games from December 1 to 10 next year.

SPO-U19-DEATH Tripura U-19 woman cricketer Ayanti found dead Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) A Tripura U-19 women's cricket team player, Ayanti Reang, has been found dead at her residence. SPO-CRI-PATHAN Ganguly's statement on IPL is big assurance, says Irfan Pathan New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Board president Sourav Ganguly's statement that the IPL will be held this year comes as a big reassurance for cricketers, said former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who feels that having a T20 World Cup in Australia is a difficult proposition.

SPO-WREST-SAKSHI Sushil and Yogeshwar's medals motivated me, says Sakshi Malik New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Celebrated woman wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday said Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt's exploits at the Olympics motivated her to go all out for an Olympic medal during 2016 games in Rio. SPO-CRI-LANKA-T10 Top Sri Lanka cricketers to resume action with PDC T10 league Colombo, Jun 17 (PTI) Some Sri Lankan cricketers will return to action after the coronavirus-forced hiatus when they participate in the PDC T10 league, a 12-day tournament beginning on June 25.

SPO-CRI-PAK-SHAHEEN Playing behind closed doors in England will not affect us: Shaheen Karachi, Jun 17 (PTI) Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi said Pakistan will have no problems competing behind closed doors during the upcoming Test series in England as they are used to playing their home matches before empty stadiums in the UAE. SPO-CRI-PAK-FIXING PCB gets Imran Khan's backing to criminalise match-fixing Karachi, Jun 17 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the patron-in-chief of the country's cricket board, has approved the PCB's plan to revise its anti-corruption code and make match-fixing a criminal offence.