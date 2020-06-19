Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angels' Pujols paying salaries of furloughed Dominican employees

Albert Pujols is paying the salaries of Dominican Republic-based employees of the Los Angeles Angels who have been furloughed by the team during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 07:38 IST
Angels' Pujols paying salaries of furloughed Dominican employees

Albert Pujols is paying the salaries of Dominican Republic-based employees of the Los Angeles Angels who have been furloughed by the team during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Thursday report indicated that Pujols is paying $180,000 in salaries and that the gesture covers five months of pay.

The 40-year-old Pujols, who has two seasons remaining on a 10-year, $240 million deal, is from the Dominican Republic. The Times reported that Pujols asked Angels general manager Billy Eppler how he could help, leading to the decision. Per the newspaper, the team's academy in Boca Chica was a major casualty in club furloughs that began this month, with close to 90 percent of employees losing wages.

Pujols, who is entering his 20th season, ranks sixth all-time with 656 homers. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Actual reason why Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev won’t be back

Dutch Army, police personnel to showcase yoga asanas online on International Yoga Day

CAIT invites Indian celebrities to boycott, stop endorsing Chinese products

Toyota Finance NZ revs up efficiencies after implementing intelligent automation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Videos

Latest News

NZ police officer shot dead during routine traffic stop

A New Zealand police officer was killed and another seriously injured on Friday after they were shot during a routine traffic stop, the countrys police commissioner said, as officials urgently hunted for the suspect.Schools and daycare cent...

New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop

New Zealand police were hunting for a person who shot and seriously injured two officers on Friday during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland. A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove...

US mulling over restoring India’s status under GSP: Lighthizer

The US is mulling over restoring Indias beneficiary status under its trade preference program Generalized System of Preferences on receiving a counterbalancing proposal from New Delhi, a top Trump ministration official told lawmakers on Thu...

'It may save your life': Facing virus surge, more U.S. states mandate masks

California, North Carolina, and a string of U.S. cities mandated or urged mandatory mask use on Thursday to get a grip on spiraling coronavirus cases as at least six states set daily records.Putting aside concerns about individual rights an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020