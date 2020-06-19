Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Governing Council to review its sponsorship deals after border clash with China

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will review various sponsorship deals in its Governing Council meeting called for next week after 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2020 23:56 IST
IPL Governing Council to review its sponsorship deals after border clash with China
IPL logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will review various sponsorship deals in its Governing Council meeting called for next week after 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Currently, Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo is the title sponsor of the IPL and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) gets Rs 440 crore annually from the five-year deal ending in 2022.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," IPL's official Twitter handle wrote in a post. Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey on Thursday said that the issue regarding snapping ties which Chinese sponsors will be discussed in the next executive committee meeting.

The tensions have been flaring up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops and the calls for boycotting Chinese products are increasing by the minute. Many people have urged organisations to discontinue Chinese investments in the country as well.

Taking about Chinese sponsors of IOA, Pandey told ANI, "IOA will discuss the issue related to Chinese sponsorships in its executive committee meeting. This is something about which all members have to discuss in our executive committee meeting, no decision can be taken alone". 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources had confirmed to ANI. The IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the BCCI said it can host the IPL behind closed doors if the situation demands it. The board also said that it is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated the intention of going ahead with IPL this year in his letter to all affiliated members of the cricketing body. (ANI)

TRENDING

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

FinMin invites bids from transaction advisors for LIC IPO

World Bank approves EUR 92m to Moldova to improve heating efficiency in Chisinau

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns; Hong Kong's Disneyland reopens after five-month coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police break up new protests in Belarus as Lukashenko warns of foreign plot

Police in Belarus arrested demonstrators and journalists on Friday evening to break up new protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, hours after he blamed foreign plotters for fomenting unrest. For the second evening in a row, protes...

Hungry neighbours cook together as virus roils

Clara Arango wakes at 4 a.m. daily and checks on the ingredients for breakfast. Eighteen pounds of oats, 13 pounds of sugar and a pound of cinnamon sticks, all ready. An hour later, Arango, 43, is using a shovel to stir 30 gallons of sweet ...

Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology: Uddhav

The Shiv Sena has not changed its ideology, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday as he addressed party leaders and office-bearers on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of its formation. The Sena last year severed tie...

INTERVIEW-NFL-Healthy Gronkowski says Brady 'icing on the cake' of NFL return

Rob Gronkowski is feeling healthy again and has rediscovered his love of the sport he walked away from after mounting injuries zapped his desire to ever play in the NFL again.Gronkowski, 31, announced his retirement in March 2019 after nine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020