IPL Governing Council to review its sponsorship deals after border clash with China

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will review various sponsorship deals in its Governing Council meeting called for next week after 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh. Currently, Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo is the title sponsor of the IPL and the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) gets Rs 440 crore annually from the five-year deal ending in 2022.

"Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," IPL's official Twitter handle wrote in a post. Earlier, the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey on Thursday said that the issue regarding snapping ties which Chinese sponsors will be discussed in the next executive committee meeting.

The tensions have been flaring up at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between Indian and Chinese troops and the calls for boycotting Chinese products are increasing by the minute. Many people have urged organisations to discontinue Chinese investments in the country as well.

Taking about Chinese sponsors of IOA, Pandey told ANI, "IOA will discuss the issue related to Chinese sponsorships in its executive committee meeting. This is something about which all members have to discuss in our executive committee meeting, no decision can be taken alone". 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

Indian intercepts had revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources had confirmed to ANI. The IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29 but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the BCCI said it can host the IPL behind closed doors if the situation demands it. The board also said that it is working on all possible options to stage the tournament this year. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had stated the intention of going ahead with IPL this year in his letter to all affiliated members of the cricketing body. (ANI)