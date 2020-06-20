Report: Lightning close training facility due to COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning temporarily closed their training facility during Phase 2 after multiple players and some staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports. TSN's Bob McKenzie said he believed three players and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. McKenzie added that the expectation is the training facility will reopen if there are no more positive tests.

McKenzie noted that the players in question had not been locked down. The NHL's Phase 2 of the return-to-play plan began last week with teams opening their training facilities for small groups of players and staff to conduct workouts.

The outbreak comes as Florida is experiencing a statewide spike in coronavirus numbers. The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 3,822 cases on Friday -- the highest number of reported cases in the state in a single day. Also Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies closed their training facility in nearby Clearwater after five players and three staff members tested positive for the virus.

--Field Level Media