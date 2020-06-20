Left Menu
Sané rejects City contract extension, opens door for Bayern

Manchester City forward Leroy Sané could leave the club after rejecting offers of a contract extension. Guardiola said Sané will stay with the Premier League club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June.

Manchester City forward Leroy Sané could leave the club after rejecting offers of a contract extension. The 24-year-old Sané, a German international and target for Bayern Munich, has one year left on his contract at City, meaning the club will have to negotiate the player's sale if it is to receive a transfer fee.

“Leroy has rejected to extend his contract. Everyone knows. If at the end of the season two clubs agree, he can leave. If not he will leave at the end of his contract,” City coach Pep Guardiola said Friday. “The club offered two or three times and he rejected it.” Sané returned against Arsenal on Wednesday after almost a year out with a knee ligament injury sustained in the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, an injury that foiled his move to Bayern at the time. Guardiola said Sané will stay with the Premier League club until the end of the extended season, having initially been due to leave at the end of June.

