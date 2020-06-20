Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mashrafe Mortaza and two other cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 20-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 20:29 IST
Mashrafe Mortaza and two other cricketers test positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh
The 36-year-old Mortaza was reportedly unwell for the last couple of days and tested positive for the contagious disease on Saturday. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and two other Bangladesh cricketers, Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The 36-year-old Mortaza was reportedly unwell for the last couple of days and tested positive for the contagious disease on Saturday. He is currently in self-isolation at his residence.

Mortaza, who plays only ODIs and had stepped down from captaincy earlier this year, is the second high-profile cricketer to get infected by the disease. Last week, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my Covid-19 results came as positive. Everyone, please pray for my quick recovery," Mortaza, who has played 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is for Bangladesh, wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday evening.

"The number of infected has now crossed one lakh. We all have to become more careful. Let's all stay at home, and not get out unless it is necessary. I am abiding by the protocol at home. Rather than panic, we need to raise awareness about the corona." Mortaza, who is also a member of Bangladesh Parliament, was quite active with his philanthropic activities amid the pandemic, lending a helping hand to the people in his hometown and constituency Narail. The 28-year-old left-arm spinner Islam, who was involved in distributing food and other supplies in his hometown Narayanganj -- one of the worst-hit areas in Bangladesh -- also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Daily Star newspaper.

The same newspaper also reported that former Bangladesh cricketer Nafees Iqbal, who is the elder brother of ODI captain Tamim Iqbal, has tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees himself confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus and is currently in home isolation in Chittagong, according to the report.

Iqbal, a right-handed opening batsman, made his debut for Bangladesh in 2003 but has been out of the national reckoning since 2006. The 34-year-old played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for Bangladesh, scoring 518 and 309 runs respectively.

Last month, Bangladesh's development coach and former first-class cricketer Ashiqur Rahman had tested positive for the dreaded virus. More than 100,000 people have been infected and over 1400 died so far in Bangladesh due to the disease.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs; Antarctica's 'deflated football' fossil is world's second-biggest egg and more

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

BSE ranks among 10 most valued exchanges in the world

SATYABHAMA portal launched to promote R&D in mining and mineral sector

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand govt issues SOPs for shooting films

Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures SOPs for shooting films in the state with the emphasis on social distancing and wearing of masks by crew members and staff to restrict the transmission of COVID-19. ...

Punjab reports 120 new COVID-19 cases, State count climbs to 3952

Punjabs count of coronavirus cases surged to 3,952 after 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, said State Health Department. A total of 120 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state today, taking the total number of positive case...

Volunteer sleuths track down Hawaii's quarantine scofflaws

Former longtime television reporter Angela Keen knows how to track people down. During the coronavirus pandemic, shes putting her skills to use finding tourists who defy Hawaiis mandatory two-week quarantine on arriving travellers.When memb...

Iranian dissident wounded in stabbing in the Netherlands - report

An Iranian dissident was seriously injured in a knife attack in the northern Dutch city of Leeuwarden, a local newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the victims family. The man, who was named by the Leeuwarden Courant newspaper as Sadegh Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020