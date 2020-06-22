Left Menu
IOA EC members, associate VPs and joint secretaries names removed from its website

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav on Monday expressed his concern over the sudden removal of the names of members of Executive Council, associate Vice-presidents and joint secretaries from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) website.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:31 IST
IOA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) secretary general Sahdev Yadav on Monday expressed his concern over the sudden removal of the names of members of Executive Council, associate Vice-presidents and joint secretaries from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) website. In his mail to IOA president Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra he stated, "This action of removal of senior and seasoned members of the IOA who are part of this important family is discriminating, unfair, with prejudice and partiality. The foul smell of biasness is coming through such uncalled actions. I condemn the person whoever is responsible for this act."

"The IOA family is tottering and collapsing from some dirty minds playing dirty politics," he added. However, Batra forwarded the mail to Rajeev Mehta, secretary-general of IOA, and directed him to put the names back on the website on an "urgent and priority basis

"In case it is done by mistake then request please have all the Associate Category EC names put back on the IOA website. If they have been removed under your unilateral instructions then I am requesting and advising you to have them put back on IOA website on urgent and priority basis," Batra said. (ANI)

