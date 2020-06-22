Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

Earlier this month, FIFA rated the joint Australia/New Zealand bid as the best to host the tournament, with Japan in second place. The Japanese Football Association (JFA) was not immediately able to comment.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-06-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 13:35 IST
Soccer-Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo
Representative Image

Japan is withdrawing its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, Kyodo news agency quoted a source as saying on Monday, just days before football's world governing body holds a vote to determine the successful candidate. The Japanese bid is one of three, along with Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this month, FIFA rated the joint Australia/New Zealand bid as the best to host the tournament, with Japan in second place.

The Japanese Football Association (JFA) was not immediately able to comment. Australia's FA said it was aware of the report but would not comment on another nation's bid. Japan has never staged the Women's World Cup but co-hosted the men's event in 2002 with neighbours South Korea.

The Japanese women's team won the World Cup in 2011, shocking favourites the United States in the final. The 2019 tournament in France broke records in terms of television audiences and was seen as the most high-profile edition so far.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe flood situation in Assam and Bihar: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of severe flood situation. June 22, 2020 Flood Update Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar, NDMA tweeted.Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission CWC issue...

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020