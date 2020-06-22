Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby league-Melbourne COVID-19 spike forces shift of NRL game

The NRL restarted its competition in late-May under strict biosecurity protocols following a three-month suspension due to COVID-19. Clusters of cases across Melbourne have also put the Australian Football League (AFL) on high alert following confirmation of a COVID-19 infection in a player in the top flight Australian Rules competition.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 22-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 14:29 IST
Rugby league-Melbourne COVID-19 spike forces shift of NRL game

The National Rugby League (NRL) has shifted a match away from Melbourne due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the southern Australian city. Melbourne Storm were to host the New Zealand Warriors at their home ground on Friday but will instead clash in Sydney, the NRL said on Monday following consultations with biosecurity experts.

"I want to thank the Melbourne Storm players for putting the game ahead of their personal circumstances," NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo said in a statement. Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, has recorded double-digit rises in new COVID-19 infections, accounting for nearly 90% of the 126 cases detected nationally over the past week.

"The fact that we have some COVID-19 hotspots in Victoria has made it difficult for our team and visiting teams to continue playing at AAMI Park in the short term," Storm CEO Dave Donaghy said. The NRL restarted its competition in late-May under strict biosecurity protocols following a three-month suspension due to COVID-19.

Clusters of cases across Melbourne have also put the Australian Football League (AFL) on high alert following confirmation of a COVID-19 infection in a player in the top flight Australian Rules competition. The AFL match between Essendon and Melbourne Demons was postponed indefinitely on Sunday after Essendon's Conor McKenna tested positive.

The AFL on Monday said it would limit full contact training to small groups at clubs for at least the next four weeks to reduce the risk of infection. The AFL restarted two weeks ago after the season was suspended in March after one round due to COVID-19.

Australia had reported nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases and 102 deaths as of Sunday.

TRENDING

Naqvi dons role of Yoga instructor, performs 'asanas' with people of different communities

Committee rejects Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh's representation on bail criteria

C'garh:Cloudy skies hamper clear view of partial solar eclipse

HIGHLIGHTS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe flood situation in Assam and Bihar: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Monday warned Assam and Bihar of severe flood situation. June 22, 2020 Flood Update Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Bihar, NDMA tweeted.Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission CWC issue...

S&P Global affirms AAA credit rating on AfDB with stable outlook

Rating agency SP Global on Friday affirmed its AAAA-1 long- and short-term issuer credit assessment of the African Development Bank AfDB AfDB.org with a stable outlook.The rating agency positively assessed the Banks very strong financial ri...

Soccer-Five Red Star players test positive for coronavirus

Five players of Red Star Belgrade tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after feeling unwell ahead of Saturdays final league match with Proleter Novi Sad, the Serbian champions said.Around 18,000 fans attended Red Stars 2-1 win over Prolet...

Red Star Belgrade says 5 players test positive for virus

Five Red Star Belgrade players have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Serbian soccer club said Monday. The Serbian champions said in a statement that the players Marko Gobeljic, Njegos Petrovic, Dusan Jovancic, Marko Konatar and Bra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020