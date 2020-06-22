Jordan Henderson looks at positives despite witnessing goalless draw against Everton

Left Menu
Despite being restricted to a goalless draw by Everton, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is looking at the positives and said the team "defended really well" in the match.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 22-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 20:43 IST
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson. Image Credit: ANI

Despite being restricted to a goalless draw by Everton, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is looking at the positives and said the team "defended really well" in the match. "I think we can be a lot better of course. We know that [but] there were still some positive things that I thought were good," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"We tried to adapt to the situation but overall obviously we are disappointed because we wanted to come here and get the three points. But there are still plenty of positives, a clean sheet and I thought we defended really well. We just lacked that bit in the final third," he added. Liverpool on Sunday resumed their 2019-2020 campaign after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As the club managed to keep a clean sheet, Henderson praised 'outstanding' goalkeeper Alisson Becker. "He has been outstanding all season and he's come up with a brilliant save as well to keep us with a clean sheet, so that was important for us. But, overall there's still a lot of positives. Like I said, in the final third I think we can be a little bit better and more clinical but we'll get ready now for Wednesday," he said.

Liverpool sit at the top of Premier League table with 83 points, 23 points ahead of the second-placed club Manchester City. (ANI)

