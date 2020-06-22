Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three Pakistan cricketers test COVID-19 positive ahead of team's departure to England

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for Covid-19," said the PCB in a statement. "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-06-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 22:37 IST
Three Pakistan cricketers test COVID-19 positive ahead of team's departure to England
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and rookie Haider Ali on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, raising fresh questions over players' safety ahead of the team's departure to England. "The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for Covid-19," said the PCB in a statement.

"The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday ahead of the Pakistan men's national cricket team's tour to England. "The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation," the statement said further. Leg-spinner Shadab is the only established member of the team out of the three. Rauf has played only two T20 Internationals while highly-rated batsman Ali had received his maiden call-up for the England tour comprising three Tests and as many T20s.

All the squad members are being tested for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure on June 28. "Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari, also screened in Rawalpindi, have tested negative and, as such, will travel to Lahore on 24 June. "The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. "Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday, which will also be announced by the PCB through its usual channels. Until then, the PCB will not make any further comment," the PCB added.

Besides a 29-member squad, the PCB has also named four reserves for the England tour -- Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Also on Monday, PCB doctor Sohail Saleem said that the England tour in the midst of the pandemic is a "big risk" but a necessary one. Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive for the deadly virus. Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar was also tested positive for the virus but he has recovered. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had tested COVID-19 positive last week alongside Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal. The West Indies tour of England beginning next month marks the resumption of international cricket, followed by the Pakistan series. Both series will be played in a bio-secure environment.

TRENDING

Israeli mask maker Sonovia expects 99% coronavirus success after lab test

NASA detects asteroid bigger than Qutub Minar, Big Ben to fly past Earth on June 24

UTI AMC gets Sebi's go ahead to launch IPO 

Nigeria cuts production of 13.67 million barrels of oil amid COVID-19 lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Diabetes drug may lower COVID-19 death risk in women; key immune cells fail to respond to virus

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Metformin tied to lower risk of COVID-19 death in w...

New Yorkers rush to get haircuts, dine outside but COVID-19 cases soar in other states

After more than 100 days of a coronavirus lockdown, New York City residents on Monday celebrated the lifting of more restrictions by getting their first haircuts in months, shopping at reopened stores, and dining at outdoor cafes. Once the ...

Kerala CM requests Centre to resume flight services to Dubai

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged the Centre to resume flight services to Dubai after the gulf nation allowed its residents stuck abroad due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, to return to the emirate from June 22. In a lett...

WHO: Virus surge due to peak in big countries

The record levels of new daily COVID-19 cases are due to the fact that the pandemic is peaking in a number of big countries at the same time and reflect a change in the virus global activity, the World Health Organization said. At a media b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020